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Kieran McKenna steps away from management as Ipswich confirm surprise resignation a month after sealing Premier League return
A shock departure after promotion glory
McKenna has sent shockwaves through Portman Road by stepping down as Ipswich Town head coach just weeks after securing the club's long-awaited return to the Premier League. Despite the upward trajectory of the club under his leadership, the highly-rated tactician has decided that his time with the Tractor Boys has reached a natural conclusion.
The timing of the announcement comes shortly after reports of a possible move to Fulham. With Marco Silva having vacated the hotseat at Craven Cottage to take over at Benfica as the successor to Jose Mourinho, McKenna's profile as one of the brightest young coaches in English football made him a leading candidate to take over. Such a move does not appear to be on the cards, though, as the club's statement announcing his departure stated that he has "made the decision to take time away from football management".
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McKenna explains decision to step away
In a heartfelt statement, McKenna detailed the reasons behind his exit, emphasizing that the decision was not made lightly. Having taken over the team on 16 December 2021 when they were in League One, he successfully led the club forward as Ipswich secured promotion to the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season. However, after this season's gruelling push for promotion back to the Premier League, he felt it was necessary to prioritise his personal life before deciding on his professional future in the dugout.
“It is with a mixture of gratitude, pride, sadness and contentment that I have decided to step down from the honour of managing this historic football club. When you have the connection that we have built at this club there is never a good time to say goodbye. However, having achieved a second promotion to the Premier League last season, with another memorable final day in our stadium, and after reflection over the last couple of weeks, I feel this is the right time for me to step aside,” McKenna stated.
Building a legacy at Portman Road
McKenna’s tenure at Ipswich will be remembered as one of the most successful eras in the club's modern history. Having taken over a side struggling to find its identity in the lower tiers, he leaves behind a squad fully prepared for life in the top flight, a feat he acknowledges with immense pride. His historic run was underscored when McKenna was named as the Championship Manager of the Season for 2023–24 as Ipswich finished second in the division to win promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2002. With this triumph, Ipswich became the first club since Southampton in 2012 to secure back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.
Reflecting on his time in charge, McKenna said: “I do so with great pride at the incredible progress we have made and with huge hope and optimism for the future of the club. To manage this club has been an absolute privilege. Over the last five seasons we have been on an incredible journey that has brought so many of the best experiences in my professional and personal life.”
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Family first before the next move
While the Fulham links refuse to go away, McKenna has insisted that his immediate priority is taking a break from the relentless pressure of management. Although Ipswich were relegated from the Premier League during the 2024–25 season under his management, he quickly proved his resilience by returning the team to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship in the 2025–26 season.
“After giving so much to the role over the previous five seasons, I now look forward to taking a break from management and dedicating some time to my family, who have been with me every step of my career so far,” McKenna added.