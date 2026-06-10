Kieran McKenna steps away from management as Ipswich confirm surprise resignation a month after sealing Premier League return

McKenna has sent shockwaves through Portman Road by stepping down as Ipswich Town head coach just weeks after securing the club's long-awaited return to the Premier League. Despite the upward trajectory of the club under his leadership, the highly-rated tactician has decided that his time with the Tractor Boys has reached a natural conclusion.

The timing of the announcement comes shortly after reports of a possible move to Fulham. With Marco Silva having vacated the hotseat at Craven Cottage to take over at Benfica as the successor to Jose Mourinho, McKenna's profile as one of the brightest young coaches in English football made him a leading candidate to take over. Such a move does not appear to be on the cards, though, as the club's statement announcing his departure stated that he has "made the decision to take time away from football management".