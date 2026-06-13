Leeds United Overview

Leeds United

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The Premier League has announced a comprehensive suite of mandatory law changes and officiating guidelines ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Developed in tandem with PGMOL and informed by an extensive annual football survey, the updates heavily target time-wasting tactics while refining the threshold for video assistant referee interventions.

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The 2025-26 Premier League season is over, with top-flight players around England making their plans for the summer, whether they involve holidays or, for the lucky few, a chance to put on a show at the World Cup. Even those internationals will get the chance to switch off at some stage, but for their managers, the work never stops, with plans likely already being drawn up for the transfer window and next season.

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And there you have it - the 2025-26 Premier League season is over. Arsenal are the champions while West Ham have been relegated alongside Wolves and Burnley as Tottenham secured survival on the final day. While the football hasn't always been the most scintillating, it's been a campaign full of twists and turns at both ends of the table, making it difficult to predict any result given the increased parity among the teams in the English top-flight.

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Biggest winners & losers of the Premier League season

The 2025-26 Premier League campaign drew to a tense conclusion on Sunday, as Tottenham scraped past Everton to consign West Ham to relegation in spite of a 3-0 victory over Leeds United. Meanwhile, in the north-east of England, Sunderland sensationally defeated Chelsea to secure a place in the Europa League, while simultaneously preventing the Club World Cup winners from qualifying for any form of continental competition next term.

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Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
12Newcastle United crestNewcastle United38147175355-249
L
W
D
W
L
13Everton crestEverton381310154750-349
L
L
D
D
L
14Leeds United crestLeeds United381114134956-747
L
W
D
W
D
15Crystal Palace crestCrystal Palace381112154151-1045
L
D
L
D
L
16Nottingham Forest crestNottingham Forest381111164851-344
D
L
D
W
W
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Frequently asked questions

In most cases, you have to be a Leeds United member if you want to buy tickets for Premier League matches, though non-members will occasionally be able to access tickets for cup fixtures.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Below are the prices for the 2025-26 campaign:

Adult

  • My Leeds+: £75
  • My Leeds: £50

Junior (U-16s)

  • My Leeds+: £45
  • My Leeds: £30

If you want to get your chance at a Leeds season ticket, your best bet is to keep an eye on updates and news on the official Leeds website. 

A Leeds season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Elland Road during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Leeds United matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Leeds matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

You can book a tour around Elland Road; tours are limited in number and tend to be restricted to the off-season.

Tickets to tour the stadium are available on the official Leeds website, where you can book your preferred time and date.

Keep an eye on the club’s social media channels to discover when they will next be offered to the public.

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