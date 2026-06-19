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Chris Burton

Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Opening weekend schedule, final day matches & derby dates

Premier League
Arsenal
Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester City
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa
Leeds United
Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion
Everton
Fulham
Sunderland
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Hull City
Ipswich Town
Coventry City
Crystal Palace

The Premier League fixture list for 2026-27 has been released. Arsenal will be looking to defend their title, while the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United have sights locked on the ultimate prize. Coventry are back in the big time after a 25-year absence, while several managerial changes mean that new eras are being ushered in across the division. Here, GOAL picks out the most notable matches from what promises to be another thrilling top-flight campaign.

  • Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Premier League 2026-27: Opening weekend fixtures

    Hope springs eternal before any ball is kicked in anger, with clean slates being presented across the board. Nervousness and excitement runs high among loyal fan bases, with the same emotions being experienced by those charged with the task of stepping onto the field - be those battle-hardened squads full of Premier League pedigree or familiar faces returning to the big time as top-flight new boys.

    Coventry face a baptism of fire, as they get the new season up and running away at Emirates Stadium, while Hull City are also thrown in at the deep end as they play host to Manchester United. Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park is another eye-catching encounter in the opening round of matches

    Date

    Kick-off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    21/08/2026

    20:00

    Arsenal v Coventry City

    22/08/2026

    12:30

    Hull City v Manchester United

    22/08/2026

    15:00

    Everton v Crystal Palace

    22/08/2026

    15:00

    Ipswich Town v Sunderland

    22/08/2026

    15:00

    Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

    22/08/2026

    17:30

    Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

    23/08/2026

    14:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa

    23/08/2026

    14:00

    Manchester City v Bournemouth

    23/08/2026

    16:30

    Newcastle United v Liverpool

    24/08/2026

    20:00

    Fulham v Chelsea


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  • Liverpool Everton 2025-26 Virgil van DijkGetty

    Premier League 2026-27: Derby dates

    From north London to the North East, geographical rivalries and historic feuds generate global interest and local passion across every Premier League campaign. The English capital, Merseyside, Manchester, opposing sides of the Tyne-Wear divide and the West Midlands will take centre stage at regular intervals during the 2026-27 season.

    West London neighbours Chelsea and Fulham meet on the first Monday Night Football, while United entertain City in September, Liverpool go to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in November and Newcastle play host to Sunderland in early December - on the same weekend that Tottenham tackle Arsenal.

    Date

    Kick-off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    24/08/2026

    20:00

    Fulham v Chelsea

    12/09/2026

    15:00

    Manchester United v Manchester City

    17/10/2026

    15:00

    Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

    28/11/2026

    15:00

    Everton v Liverpool

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

    05/12/2026

    15:00

    Newcastle United v Sunderland

    12/12/2026

    15:00

    Coventry City v Aston Villa

    30/01/2027

    15:00

    Liverpool v Everton

    20/03/2027

    15:00

    Manchester City v Manchester United

    10/04/2027

    15:00

    Chelsea v Fulham

    24/04/2027

    15:00

    Aston Villa v Coventry City

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

    01/05/2027

    15:00

    Sunderland v Newcastle United

    15/05/2027

    15:00

    Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion


  • Rayan Cherki Manchester CityGetty

    Premier League 2026-27: Final day fixtures

    It is rare for a Premier League season to reach the final day without something riding on the last 90 minutes of action. Be that title races, relegation battles of fights for Europe, there is usually plenty to play for as the curtain comes down on any given campaign.

    Coventry, Hull City and Ipswich will all be at home as 2026-27 comes to a close in late May, while Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea could have cause for celebration in front of their own supporters.

    Date

    Kick-off time (GMT)

    Fixture

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Chelsea v Brentford

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Coventry City v Nottingham Forest

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Crystal Palace v Leeds United

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Hull City v Newcastle United

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Ipswich Town v Everton

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Liverpool v Bournemouth

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Manchester United v Fulham

    30/05/2027

    16:00

    Sunderland v Manchester City


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  • Michael Carrick Manchester United crestGetty/GOAL

    Premier League 2026-27: Who will be crowned champions?

    Arsenal brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close in 2025-26, with Mikel Arteta’s side finally getting over that line following a run of three consecutive runners-up finishes. The Gunners are confident that they will be there or thereabouts again when major honours are handed out.

    Manchester City have seen Pep Guardiola bring a decade-long spell in their dugout to a close, with Enzo Maresca expected to be charged with the unenviable task of succeeding an all-time great. The Italian will be eager to make a positive first impression.

    Over at Old Trafford, Michael Carrick has been handed a permanent contract and is considered to have Manchester United - after returning them to the Champions League - ready to stake a serious claim to a first top-flight crown since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

    Liverpool tumbled off the loftiest of perches last season, costing Arne Slot his job, and will be looking for Andoni Iraola - following his impressive work at Bournemouth - to fire them back up the standings as big-money signings deliver on their potential and price tags.

    Chelsea, with Xabi Alonso at the helm, have no European distractions to contend with - which could work in their favour - while Aston Villa are looking to build on their Europa League triumph which ended a 30-year barren run on the trophy front.

    Tottenham, having been dragged into relegation battles across the last two campaigns, need to prove that they remain part of the fabled ‘Big Six’, while Frank Lampard has a big job on his hands at Coventry alongside fellow newly-promoted sides Hull City and Ipswich.