Cesc Fabregas as manager, Serie A's richest owners and now Dele Alli: Welcome to Como - the big-spending minnows making noise in Italian football

Could the former England international rebuild his career at one of the most ambitious and attractive projects in world football?

A couple of weeks before Dele Alli started training with Como, the former England international was spotted in the stands at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia for the Serie A clash with Roma.

Sinigaglia is not a particularly impressive structure in itself. It's neither big nor beautiful - but the backdrop is breathtaking. The stadium - which Como couldn't even use for the first few weeks of the season because of construction work required to make it compatible with Serie A regulations - is located right on the edge of one of the most spectacular lakes in the world, a natural wonder long associated with stunning scenery and celebrity visitors.

Consequently, Dele wasn't even the most famous face in the crowd on December 15. Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender, Keira Knightley and Adrien Brody were also among the 10,376 people in attendance - and nobody was in the least bit surprised. Because this is the wonderful world of Como 1907: a small club with big ambitions that might just have sufficient pulling power to become a major force in Serie A.