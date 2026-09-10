Zinedine Zidane successfully navigated his first match as France head coach, securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkey in the Nations League. However, the historic occasion was marred by a significant injury concern for talisman Kylian Mbappe, who was forced off shortly after scoring the winner.
Real Madrid are reportedly on high alert as they monitor the unfolding legal drama at Manchester City, with club president Florentino Perez eyeing a potential swoop for several Etihad stars. The Spanish giants are among a host of European heavyweights waiting to see if severe sanctions could force a fire sale of world-class talent in the coming transfer windows.
Europe's most powerful domestic competitions have formed a united front to demand a total overhaul of how FIFA is governed. The Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A issued a scathing joint assessment of Gianni Infantino's leadership following a series of high-profile controversies.