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Professional League

Professional League Overview

Real Madrid CF v Real Oviedo - LaLiga EA Sports

Real Madrid monitoring City stars amid legal crisis

Real Madrid are reportedly on high alert as they monitor the unfolding legal drama at Manchester City, with club president Florentino Perez eyeing a potential swoop for several Etihad stars. The Spanish giants are among a host of European heavyweights waiting to see if severe sanctions could force a fire sale of world-class talent in the coming transfer windows.

E. HaalandManchester City
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Infantino under fire as big four leagues attack FIFA

Europe's most powerful domestic competitions have formed a united front to demand a total overhaul of how FIFA is governed. The Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Serie A issued a scathing joint assessment of Gianni Infantino's leadership following a series of high-profile controversies.

BundesligaSerie A
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Professional League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 9 September
Al-Nahda badge
Al-Nahda
ALN
1
Al-Seeb badge
Al-Seeb
ALS
1
FT
Al-Samail badge
Al-Samail
ALS
0
Fanja badge
Fanja
FAN
0
FT
Thursday 10 September
Sur badge
Sur
SUR
1
Bahla badge
Bahla
BAH
3
FT
Al-Nasr Salalah badge
Al-Nasr Salalah
ALN
Al-Msnaa badge
Al-Msnaa
ALM
POS
Oman FC badge
Oman FC
OMF
0
Al-Shabab badge
Al-Shabab
ALS
2
FT
Sohar badge
Sohar
SOH
0
Dhofar badge
Dhofar
DHO
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Al-Seeb crestAl-Seeb32106247
D
W
W
2Al-Nahda crestAl-Nahda32105327
D
W
W
3Al-Nasr Salalah crestAl-Nasr Salalah22004136
W
W
4Al-Shabab crestAl-Shabab32017526
W
L
W
5Oman FC crestOman FC32013216
L
W
W
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Betting spotlight

Why Barcelona and goals remain worth backing in La Liga
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