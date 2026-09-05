Olympiacos sends a message to El Kaabi after his serious injury

Greek club Olympiacos have thrown their full support behind Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi after the severe injury he suffered against Volos on Saturday evening, in the third round of the Greek league.

The horror unfolded shortly before half-time. El Kaabi darted onto the ball and touched it before Volos goalkeeper Marios Siampanis could reach it. Siampanis then landed with his full weight on the Moroccan's leg, which twisted violently under the force of the collision.

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Shock swept through the players and the stands as El Kaabi crumpled to the turf, before the medical staff rushed on to treat him. He left the pitch on a stretcher to a round of applause, with Armando Gonzalez coming on in his place.

The referee pointed to the spot. Jota Silva stepped up and converted, then dedicated the goal to El Kaabi in an emotional celebration that laid bare just how much the injury had rattled his team-mates.

Hospital was the next stop for El Kaabi, who underwent tests to determine the nature and severity of the injury.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, sent a message of support to their striker through their official accounts. "Ayoub, in this difficult moment, the entire Olympiacos family stands by your side with all our hearts," they wrote. "Your strength, your passion and your fighting spirit have inspired us many times. Now it is our turn to give all that strength back to you."

They added: "Stay strong, Ayoub El Kaabi. We will be with you every step of the way, until we see you return to where you belong. We wish you a speedy recovery."

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