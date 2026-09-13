Morocco international Azzedine Ounahi scored his first goals in a Panathinaikos shirt during his side's 3-0 win over visitors Panetolikos on Sunday, in the third round of the Greek Super League.

Taborta opened the scoring for Panathinaikos in the 14th minute. Ounahi then added the second in the 39th, marking his first contribution with the Greek side since joining during the current summer transfer window.

Calabria completed the treble in the second minute of stoppage time, sealing a clean 3-0 victory and a fresh win in the league.

Named in the starting line-up, Ounahi left the pitch in the 61st minute, the same minute that his compatriot Imran Louza, another starter, was withdrawn.

Both men arrived at Panathinaikos this summer. Ounahi has signed a contract running until 2030, while Louza is tied to the Greek side until 2029.