Icardi is still a free agent: Parma take on Lazio and two Greek clubs

The summer transfer window shut some time ago across almost all of Europe and much of the rest of the world, but plenty of clubs are still on the move as they try to make the most of one market in particular, that of free agents, which now more than ever offers major opportunities.

Still on that list of standout names is Mauro Icardi, who has been without a contract since leaving Galatasaray. Italian clubs pushed hard to sign him during the summer, but he is still undecided over his next club. And in the last few hours, five offers have arrived on his agent's table, two of them from Italy.



