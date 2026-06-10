World Cup 2026 Ultimate Guide: New Zealand

New Zealand face a daunting task in the group stage after being drawn alongside Belgium, Egypt and Iran in Group G.

At first glance, then, New Zealand’s chances of advancing appear extremely slim. However, the expanded tournament offers a potential lifeline, with not only the top two teams in each group progressing, but also eight of the 12 third-placed sides.

If the All Whites can manage a couple of draws and avoid heavy defeats, they could realistically put themselves in contention for one of those additional spots. Doing so would see New Zealand reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history.