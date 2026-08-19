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Chivas v FC Juarez - Torneo Apertura 2026 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Book Chivas Guadalajara match tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy Chivas Guadalajara 2026/27 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, Liga MX news and more

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Tickets
Liga MX
CD Guadalajara

You could be seated inside one of the stadiums used at this summer's FIFA World Cup 2026

Liga MX outfit, CD Guadalajara, popularly known as Chivas, may not have won any honours for almost a decade, but that doesn't stop the fans dreaming of glory. You can join the fervent Rojiblancos masses at Estadio Akron and catch some thrilling Mexican soccer action by booking tickets today.

Chivas Guadalajara TicketsBook now

Chivas have one of the largest fanbases in the world. As well as commanding huge support amongst Mexican soccer supporters, they also have vast numbers roaring them on across the border in the United States.

With epic Liga MX encounters, including the ultimate derby clash, the Clásico Nacional (CD Guadalajara vs Club America), still to come, this is the perfect opportunity for you to savour everything the Mexican soccer scene has to offer.

Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information on how you can secure seats at CD Guadalajara matches, including where to purchase them, how much they cost and more.

Upcoming Chivas Guadalajara fixtures

Date & Time (local)

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sat, Aug 22 (5.07pm)

Chivas vs Club Tijuana

Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara)

Tickets

Sat, Aug 29 (5pm)

CF Pachuca vs Chivas

Estadio Hidalgo (Pachuca)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 5 (5pm)

Atlético de San Luis vs Chivas

Estadio Alfonso Lastras (San Luis Potosí)

Tickets

Sun, Sep 13 (6pm)

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM

Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 19 (9pm)

Club América vs Chivas

Estadio Azteca (Mexico City)

Tickets

Sat, Sep 26 (5.07pm)

Chivas vs Querétaro FC

Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 10 (7pm)

Atlas FC vs Chivas

Estadio Jalisco (Guadalajara)

Tickets

Sat, Oct 17 (5.07pm)

Chivas vs Tigres UANL

Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara)

Tickets

Tue, Oct 20 (9.07pm)

Chivas vs Club Necaxa

Akron Stadium (Zapopan, Guadalajara)

Tickets

How to buy Chivas Guadalajara tickets

To buy official tickets for Chivas Guadalajara home games, you must purchase them online through Boletomóvil, which is the club's exclusive official ticketing partner. Tickets purchased here are fully digital, verified, and linked directly to the stadium access scanners.

If any remaining tickets are left after the online sales window, they can be bought directly at the physical ticket booths at Estadio Akron, leading up to matchday.

However, because of high local demand, marquee encounters, like the Clásico Nacional against Club América, frequently sell out entirely online before the physical booths even open.

In addition, fans can purchase Chivas match tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to secure seats through alternative channels, offering a reliable option for fans hoping to pick up last-minute tickets.

Chivas Guadalajara TicketsBook now

How much are Chivas Guadalajara tickets?

Chivas de Guadalajara tickets generally start at between $25 and $50 USD for standard Liga MX regular season matches.

For high-stakes matches, such as 'El Clásico Nacional' against Club América or Liguilla playoff fixtures, prices frequently surge up to $250+ USD due to massive demand.

The seating plan at Estadio Akron is divided into two primary tiers: the Lower Level (Tribuna 1 / T1) and the Upper Level (Tribuna 2 / T2). The higher priced seats are located in T1.

Student Special: If you are a student traveling to Estadio Akron, Chivas occasionally runs a matchday special offering $10 USD lower south end tickets for the first 1,000 students who present a valid ID at the stadium box office.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information or on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Estadio Akron

Estadio Akron, formerly known as the Estadio Omnilife and Estadio Chivas, is a multipurpose stadium in Zapopan, near Guadalajara.

Since opening in 2010, it’s been the home ground of Liga MX side CD Guadalajara (aka Chivas)

Aside from football, various other sporting and entertainment events have been staged at the Estadio Akron.

The likes of Elton John, Coldplay, The Weeknd and Shakira have all played concerts there and Mexican boxing legend, Canelo Alvarez, fought John Ryder at the stadium in 2023.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Estadio Akron capacity was 48,000. It staged four group encounters, including Uruguay vs Spain.

Chivas Guadalajara records and statistics

Club Deportivo Guadalajara, widely known as Chivas, is one of the most historic and successful football clubs in Mexican history. The club is globally famous for its strict, unwavering tradition of fielding Mexican players, serving as a massive source of national pride.

Club honours and trophy highlights

  • Liga MX Titles (12): 1956–57, 1958–59, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1961–62, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1986–87, Verano 1997, Apertura 2006, Clausura 2017
  • Copa MX (4): 1962–63, 1969–70, Apertura 2015, Clausura 2017
  • CONCACAF Champions League (2): 1962, 2018

Individual Player Records

  • Most Appearances: Juan Jasso (433), Jose Villegas (428)
  • Most Goals: Omar Bravo (160), Salvador Reyes (122)

The Perfect Start

Chivas holds the Liga MX record for the longest winning streak at the beginning of a single season, securing 8 consecutive wins at the start of the Bicentenario 2010 competition.

The Era of El Campeonísimo (1956–1965)

The absolute golden age of the club occurred when Chivas strictly dominated Mexican football, winning 7 league titles in 9 years, including an incredible 4-in-a-row stretch between 1958 and 1962. This legendary squad took the club on historic global tours, testing their all-Mexican identity directly against European giants like Barcelona.

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Frequently asked questions

The primary and official way to buy home match tickets for Chivas Guadalajara is digitally through the Boletomóvil Website or app, which serves as the club's exclusive ticketing partner.

Official Chivas de Guadalajara match tickets at Estadio Akron generally cost between $750 to $2,200 MXN ($37 to $111 USD) for regular Liga MX season fixtures.

Ticket pricing is highly dynamic and depends strictly on the opponent, the competition and the seating category.

CD Guadalajara, universally known as Chivas, is famous because it is the only major Mexican football club that tends to enforces a 'Mexican-only' player stance. This unique identity binds the team tightly to Mexican nationalism and has generated a massive global fan base estimated at over 40 million people.

In a sport dominated by multi-national transfer budgets, Chivas stands out globally as a cultural symbol rather than just a sporting business.

The overall all-time top scorer for CD Guadalajara is Omar Bravo, having netted 160 goals in all competitions, between 2001–2016.

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