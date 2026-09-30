How to get Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Union Berlin take on Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Alte Försterei in Berlin.

Historically, Borussia Dortmund have held the upper hand in the fixture, accumulating 11 wins across their 16 competitive meetings. Union Berlin have proven formidable at their iconic home ground, Stadion An der Alten Försterei, repeatedly pulling off notable home upsets against Dortmund.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga kick-off?

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at the Alte Försterei in Berlin.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

How to buy Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, you have a few official and secondary options, though demand is extremely high given the stadium's small capacity (~22,000 seats).

FC Union Berlin Ticket Ballot (Members Only):

Tickets are first offered to paid club members through an official ticket ballot system via the club's ticketing portal ( Zeughaus ).

If you hold a membership, you can enter the ballot for your match of choice around 2 to 4 weeks prior to kick-off.

Union Berlin Official Resale Market (Zweitmarkt):

If the ballot is unsuccessful or you missed it, members get access to the club’s official secondary market ( Zweitmarkt ).

Away Sector Tickets (for Borussia Dortmund Fans):

Away section tickets are allocated exclusively through Borussia Dortmund's official ticketing system ( BVB Ticket-Shop ).

The easiest way to guarantee a seat without a membership or lottery entry is by purchasing official hospitality/VIP packages directly from Union Berlin's website, though these come at a significantly higher price tag.

Official VIP & Hospitality Packages:

The easiest way to guarantee a seat without a membership or lottery entry is by purchasing official hospitality/VIP packages directly from Union Berlin's website, though these come at a significantly higher price tag.

How much do Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund depend on whether you purchase face-value tickets through official club allocation or buy from secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Face-Value Prices

If you manage to secure a ticket directly through Union Berlin's official ballot (Zeughaus) or secondary market (Zweitmarkt), standard adult prices generally fall in the following ranges:

Standing Terrace (Sektor 2 - Waldseite & Sektor 3 - Gegengerade): ~€17 to €20

Seated Main Stand (Sektor 1): ~€30 to €45 (depending on seat category)

Concession/Child Tickets: ~€6 to €21

Official VIP & Hospitality Packages: ~€180 to €450+ per person (for high-demand fixtures like Borussia Dortmund)

2. Secondary Market Prices

Due to the extremely limited capacity of the Stadion An der Alten Försterei (~22,000 capacity) and high demand for top-tier opponents, secondary ticket platforms such asStubHubfluctuate based on supply, seat quality, and match demand:

General Secondary Market Starting Price: ~€180 to €220 for basic standing/seating entry.

Average Resale Price: ~€250 to €500+ depending on view and seat placement.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund Form

Union Berlin have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring ten goals and conceding 14 in that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 home defeat to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, where a late Tim Skarke goal proved only a consolation. The previous week brought a heavy 0-4 loss at Bayer Leverkusen, and Union have now conceded at least three goals in back-to-back league games.

Borussia Dortmund have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Bundesliga win over SC Paderborn, with Dortmund also recording a 3-2 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League and a 2-3 away win at Hoffenheim in the same recent stretch. Dortmund have kept two clean sheets in their last five outings.

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on January 24, 2026, when Borussia Dortmund won 3-0 at the Alte Försterei in the Bundesliga. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Dortmund have won four times and Union Berlin once, with Dortmund scoring 14 goals and conceding three in those encounters.