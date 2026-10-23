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Ligue 1
team-logoTroyes
Stade de l'Aube
team-logoLe Mans
Book Troyes vs Le Mans Tickets
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How to get Troyes vs Le Mans tickets: Ligue 1 prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Troyes
Le Mans
Ligue 1

Troyes take on Le Mans in the Ligue 1. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their previous head-to-head meeting in Ligue 2 earlier in the year, Le Mans claimed a 2-0 victory away at the Stade de l'Aube, adding extra intrigue to this matchup. Both sides are looking to secure vital points during the early-to-mid season campaign to climb higher up the league table.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Troyes vs Le Mans, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Troyes vs Le Mans Ligue 1 kick-off?

Troyes vs Le Mans kicks off on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at the Stade de l'Aube in Troyes.

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 9
Stade de l'Aube

How to buy Troyes vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets?

To secure tickets for the upcoming Ligue 1 match between Troyes and Le Mans at the Stade de l'Aube, you have several primary options:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the ESTAC Troyes Official Ticketing Platform. This is the safest and most direct channel for standard seating tiers, and tickets for home fixtures typically become available as the match date approaches.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.
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How much do Troyes vs Le Mans Ligue 1 tickets cost?

At the Stade de l'Aube, ticket prices for the Troyes vs Le Mans match vary across the stadium's four main stands (Vitoux, Honneur, Champagne) and purchasing channels:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Lower-Tier / Behind the Goal Seats: Official standard tickets start around 15 € for basic seating sections (such as upper tiers or behind the goals).
  • Upper-Tier Main Stand Seats: Regular tickets closer to central viewpoints or upper sections range up to 40 €.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale: Baseline options starting around 30 € to 35 €.
  • Premium Long-Side / Central Seating: Better-positioned seats across preferred grandstand zones average around 65 € and can scale higher depending on live availability.
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Troyes vs Le Mans Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Troyes vs Le Mans Form

Troyes have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five Ligue 1 matches, scoring five goals and conceding 11. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Angers, and they also lost 2-0 to Lille before that. The one bright spot in that run was a 2-1 win away at Lorient in late August. Troyes have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five matches, a pattern that will concern Dumont.

Le Mans have collected one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Lorient on September 19, which followed a 2-2 draw with Lens. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 at Nice and 2-2 at Brest, with their only defeat in that run a 3-2 loss to Rennes.

TRO

TRO - Form

LIL
L2-0
SCO
L2-0
DIO
D2-2
OM
L0-2
RCL
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
LEM

LEM - Form

RCL
D2-2
FCL
W2-1
EAG
L2-1
PSG
L3-1
TFC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/11
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Troyes vs Le Mans: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between Troyes and Le Mans came in Ligue 2 on January 31, 2026, when Le Mans won 2-0 away at the Stade de l'Aube. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 in a Ligue 2 fixture at Le Mans in October 2025. Across the five head-to-head matches on record, Troyes hold two wins to Le Mans' two, with one draw, making this a genuinely balanced rivalry.

Head to Head

TroyesDrawLe Mans
2
2
1
Ligue 2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
0
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
FT
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
FT
Ligue 2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
Ligue 2
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
FT
Ligue 2
Le Mans badge
Le Mans
LEM
1
Troyes badge
Troyes
TRO
1
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LyonLyonOL
7421135+814
W
L
W
D
W
2
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
7421149+514
W
W
W
W
L
3
Paris FCParis FCPAR
7421127+514
W
L
W
D
W
4
LilleLilleLIL
7421105+514
D
W
L
W
W
5
MonacoMonacoASM
7421106+414
L
D
W
D
W
6
RennesRennesREN
74121514+113
L
W
L
W
W
7
LorientLorientFCL
732276+111
W
W
L
D
W
8
LensLensRCL
73131411+310
W
W
L
D
L
9
MarseilleMarseilleOM
73041410+49
W
W
L
L
L
10
BrestBrestB29
72321310+39
D
W
L
L
W
11
ToulouseToulouseTFC
72321211+19
W
D
W
D
L
12
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
73041117-69
W
L
W
W
L
13
NiceNiceNCE
722369-38
L
W
W
L
D
14
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
72141215-37
L
L
L
D
W
15
AngersAngersSCO
7214915-67
L
L
W
D
L
16
Le MansLe MansLEM
71331015-56
L
L
W
D
D
17
TroyesTroyesTRO
7115516-114
L
L
L
L
L
18
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
7025511-62
L
L
L
D
L
Champions League
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Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
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