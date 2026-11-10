How to get Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham on Thursday, Desember 3, 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

In their most recent league clash on March 1, 2026, Fulham earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Craven Cottage. Fulham also managed a 2-1 away win against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2025, adding extra motivation for Spurs ahead of their next fixture.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League kick-off?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham kicks off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Thursday, Desember 3, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 13 3 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

How to buy Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchase directly through the official Tottenham Hotspur or Fulham ticketing portals, which is the most reliable way to secure face-value tickets if you hold the appropriate club memberships.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the upcoming Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Range from approximately £115 to £235 .

Range from approximately . Matchday Hospitality: Generally start upwards of £150 to £300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Resale Starting Prices: Start around £64 for upper-tier or shortside views.

Start around for upper-tier or shortside views. Average Resale Rates: Atandard seats averaging around £208 .

Atandard seats averaging around . Premium Resale Seats: Often exceeding £300 to £350.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Premier League: Everything you need to know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham Form

Tottenham have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, which followed a 3-1 victory against Coventry City. Their only defeat in that run came against Aston Villa, where they lost 3-2. Across the five games, Spurs scored eight goals and conceded eight, with back-to-back wins at the end of the sequence a positive sign for De Zerbi.

Fulham have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League win at Coventry City, which followed a 1-0 victory over Hull City. Their only defeat in the run came at Ipswich Town, where they lost 2-1. Arbeloa's side scored seven goals and conceded seven across those five outings, with consecutive clean-sheet wins closing out the sequence.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on March 1, 2026, when Fulham won 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Before that, Tottenham hosted Fulham in November 2025, with the visitors again claiming the points in a 2-1 victory. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Fulham hold the advantage with three wins to Tottenham's one, with one draw, scoring nine goals to Spurs' five.