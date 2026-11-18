Nice host Lens on Saturday, December 12, 2026 at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

RC Lens currently hold the upper hand from their most recent high-stakes clash, defeating Nice 3-1 at the Stade de France in the May 2026 Coupe de France final. Prior to that cup heartbreak, their last Ligue 1 meeting at the Allianz Riviera in May 2026 ended in a hard-fought 1-1 stalemate, following a 2-0 home victory for Lens earlier in the 2025-26 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Nice vs Lens, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Nice vs Lens Ligue 1 kick-off?

Nice vs Lens kicks off at the Allianz Riviera in Nice on Saturday, December 12, 2026.

How to buy Nice vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets?

Here are the available options and methods to purchase tickets for the Nice vs Lens Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

OGC Nice Official Ticketing Platform: Buying directly through the official OGC Nice website ( ogcnice.com ) is the safest and most reliable method, especially if you are looking for general admission tickets in the home stands at the Allianz Riviera.

Buying directly through the official OGC Nice website ( ) is the safest and most reliable method, especially if you are looking for general admission tickets in the home stands at the Allianz Riviera. RC Lens Official Ticketing Platform: If you are supporting the visitors or looking for away-section access, checking the official RC Lens website ( rclens.fr ) for designated away fan allocations and travel packages is your best route.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Ligue 1 fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Nice vs Lens Ligue 1 tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price options for the upcoming Nice vs Lens Ligue 1 fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Goal Behind / Upper Corners (Virage Supérieur & Populaire): €15 to €25.

€15 to €25. Goal Behind / Lower Corners (Virage Intermédiaire): €25 to €40.

€25 to €40. Longside Upper / Side Stands (Ray Upper & Garibaldi Upper): €35 to €60.

€35 to €60. Longside Main Stands / Central Lower (Garibaldi Inférieur & Ray Central): €60 to €110.

€60 to €110. Official Away Sector (RC Lens Visiting Fan Allocation): €10 to €15.

€10 to €15. Official Club VIP & Premium Hospitality Packages: €120 to €300+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Shortside / Behind Goal Seats (Virage / Populaire Resale): €35 to €55.

€35 to €55. Corner & Mid-Tier Seats (Virage Intermédiaire / Corner Sections): €45 to €75.

€45 to €75. Longside / Main Lateral Seats (East & West Stands): €75 to €145.

€75 to €145. Lower Main Stand / Prime Midfield Seats (Garibaldi / West Lower): €130 to €205+.

Nice vs Lens Ligue 1: Everything you need to know

Nice vs Lens Form

Nice have won four and lost one of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Lyon. Their most recent outing was a 0-2 win at Angers in Ligue 1, and they also beat Rennes 5-2 during this run. Across the five matches, Nice scored 11 goals and conceded seven, with three consecutive wins in their most recent league fixtures.

Lens have won one and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-2 Ligue 1 defeat to Marseille, and they suffered a 1-9 loss to Como in the Champions League during this run. Their only win came against Paris FC, a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory. Lens scored eight goals and conceded 15 across the five matches.

Nice vs Lens: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Coupe de France on May 22, 2026, when Lens won 3-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nice have won twice and Lens have won twice, with one draw. The sides drew 1-1 in their most recent Ligue 1 encounter at Nice in May 2026.