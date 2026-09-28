How to buy Netherlands vs Greece Tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The Netherlands are aiming to clinch their spot in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals next March. They take on Greece in Amsterdam in their penultimate League A encounter on November 13 and you could be there by booking match tickets today.

Having been runners-up during the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and reached the semi-finals in 2023, the Dutch, who are now being led by Xavi, will be desperate to be in the mix for honours once again. Greece will still be brimming with confidence following their recent 1-0 victory over Germany in Augsburg, so the home side can't afford to take their opponents too likely though.

When we last saw the Netherlands in action at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Cody Gakpo grabbed a late equaliser against Germany to share the spoils in their UEFA Nations League opener. It took their unbeaten run at the Amsterdam venue to eight games.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League match?

Netherlands vs Greece takes place at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday, October 13, with a scheduled 8.45pm (CET) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 13 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Johan Cruijff ArenA

How to buy Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League tickets

Official UEFA Nations League tickets for Netherlands vs Greece can be purchased through the KNVB Official Ticketshop, which handles home match distributions for the Dutch national team.

Official ticket sales windows typically open approximately 4-6 weeks before the scheduled matchday. Club card holders and official fan club members always receive priority access a few days before public sales open.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League tickets?

While specific official ticket prices depend on dynamic tiering and KNVB member discounts, official national team home matches at the Johan Cruyff ArenA are structured into standard seating zones:

Shortside (Behind the Goals - North & South Stands) : Typically the most affordable official seating categories (Category 3/4). The fanatical Oranje home sections are primarily situated in the South Stand (Zuid). ( Price range: €35-€45 )

Longside (Main & East Stands) : Divided into Upper Tier (Category 2) and Lower Tier (Category 1). The Lower Tier Longside offers prime views near the pitch and commands the highest standard face-value price. ( Price range: €45-€80 )

Away Fan Section : Reserved specifically for Greek supporters, located in the upper corner sections (usually sections 416/417).

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current availability.

Everything you need to know about the Johan Cruyff Arena

The Johan Cruyff Arena is the crown jewel of Dutch sports infrastructure. Located in the Zuidoost district of Amsterdam, it serves as the spectacular home of AFC Ajax and the Netherlands National Team and holds a capacity of 56,120 (71,000 for music concerts).

Renowned worldwide as a pioneer in modern stadium design, it effortlessly bridges the gap between historic football traditions and cutting-edge stadium innovation.

The stadium officially opened in 1996 under its original name, the Amsterdam ArenA. It was built to replace Ajax’s beloved but outdated stadium, De Meer, which could no longer keep up with the club's massive fan base. In 2018, the stadium was officially renamed the Johan Cruyff Arena. This paid eternal tribute to the legendary Ajax No. 14 who popularised the iconic 'Total Football' philosophy and passed away in 2016.

Memorable moments at Johan Cruyff Arena

Pop Royalty : Tina Turner was the very first pop star to perform there in 1996, followed closely by Michael Jackson, who sold out five historic concerts during his HIStory World Tour in 1997.

Real Madrid vs. Juventus (1998 Champions League Final) : The stadium hosted Europe's biggest club match. A solitary goal from Predrag Mijatović secured a 1-0 win for Real Madrid, ending their 32-year drought for a European Cup.

Chelsea vs Benfica (2013 UEFA Europa League Final) : A thrilling finale where Fernando Torres scored for Chelsea, only for Benfica to equalise. In the 93rd minute, Branislav Ivanović rose to power home a dramatic stoppage-time header, making Chelsea the Europa League champions.

Europe's Pioneer Roof: It was the first stadium in Europe to feature a fully retractable roof. At the time, building a massive sliding canopy over an elite stadium was deemed a massive architectural gamble that later became a global industry standard.

Netherlands vs Greece UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Greece: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Netherlands (#9) vs Greece (#46)

The Netherlands opened their UEFA Nations League campaign, and the 'Xavi' era, with a home draw against Germany, followed by a 2-1 victory against Serbia in Belgrade. Despite going unbeaten during the group phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer (drawing with Japan and beating Sweden and Tunisia), they bowed out during the first round of the knockouts, losing on penalties to Morocco.

Greece started their UEFA Nations League campaign with a bang, recording impressive away wins over Serbia (2-1) and Germany (1-0). It was the first time they'd won games on the road in-a-row since March 2025 and the first time they'd won a game in general for 10 months, breaking a five-game winless streak.

Netherlands vs Greece: Recent Head-To-Head Record

The Netherlands hold a dominant historical upper hand over Greece, winning 9 out of their 11 previous meetings, scoring 24 goals and conceding just three times.

The last meeting between the sides took place in October 2023 during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The Netherlands claimed a dramatic 1-0 victory in Athens, with Virgil van Dijk slotting home an injury-time penalty.

Grp. 2 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Greece GRE 2 2 0 0 3 1 +2 6 W W 2 Netherlands NED 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 4 W D 3 Germany GER 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 L D 4 Serbia SER 2 0 0 2 2 4 -2 0 L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



