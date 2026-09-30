How to get Elversberg vs Augsburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Elversberg take on Augsburg on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at the Ursapharm-Arena in Spiesen-Elversberg.

FC Augsburg also arrive with solid early momentum, highlighted by an impressive 4-1 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt in Round 2. Historically, FC Augsburg remain undefeated in past competitive meetings between the two clubs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Elversberg vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Elversberg vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Elversberg vs Augsburg kicks off at the Ursapharm-Arena in Spiesen-Elversberg, on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

Bundesliga - Game Week 6 17 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Ursapharm-Arena

How to buy Elversberg vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Bundesliga match between SV Elversberg and FC Augsburg, you have a few official and secondary market options:

1. Official Club Channels (Primary Market)

SV Elversberg Official Ticket Shop: Since SV Elversberg is hosting the match at the URSAPHARM-Arena an der Kaiserlinde, tickets are first released through the official SV Elversberg online ticket portal.

Club Membership Presale: SV Elversberg club members typically get exclusive advance priority to purchase tickets before the general public sale begins.

General Public Sale: Any remaining tickets following the club presale go on open sale to the general public via the club's online shop or at official local box office outlets.

Away Section: If you are supporting FC Augsburg, away tickets are allocated directly through FC Augsburg's official ticket portal for their club members and fan clubs.

2. Secondary Ticket Platforms (Resale Market)

If the official allotment sells out, secondary ticket platforms StubHub list resale tickets from individual sellers.

How much do Elversberg vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the SV Elversberg vs. FC Augsburg match depend on whether you purchase directly through official primary channels or secondary resale platforms:

1.Official Ticket Prices (Primary Market - SV Elversberg)

For home matches at the URSAPHARM-Arena, official face-value tickets typically range as follows:

Standing Area (Stehplatz): €16.00 – €18.00

Seated Category 3: €35.00 (Full price) / €31.00 (Reduced)

Seated Category 2: €41.00 (Full price) / €37.00 (Reduced)

Seated Category 1: €47.00 (Full price) / €43.00 (Reduced)

2. Secondary Market Ticket Prices

Because venue capacity is limited, high demand on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub fluctuate based on supply, seat quality, and match demand:

Starting Resale Price: Approximately €165.00 – €185.00 depending on seat location and seller markup.

Elversberg vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Elversberg vs Augsburg Form

Elversberg have won four of their last five competitive and friendly fixtures, with their only defeat coming in this most recent outing, a 2-1 Bundesliga loss to Bayern Munich on September 13. Before that, they beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-3 and Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 in the league, and also won 3-1 at MSV Duisburg in the DFB-Pokal. Across those five matches, Elversberg scored 12 goals and conceded eight, reflecting a team that creates and concedes freely.

Augsburg enter this match with four wins from five across all competitions, their only blemish a 4-0 friendly defeat to Leeds United. Their most recent result was a 2-2 Bundesliga draw with Bayer Leverkusen, but prior to that they had won three straight, including a 4-1 away victory at Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3-0 home win over Schalke. Augsburg scored 11 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Elversberg vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the DFB-Pokal on August 7, 2015, when Augsburg won 3-1 at Elversberg. The remaining four encounters on record all date from the Regionalliga era between 2004 and 2006, producing two draws and two Augsburg victories. Across all five listed matches, Augsburg have not lost to Elversberg.