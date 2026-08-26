How to get Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Deportivo de A Coruna take on Sevilla on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna.

Sevilla enter the fixture aiming to build on their early season dominance as league leaders, while mid-table Deportivo look to capitalize on home advantage. This encounter marks another chapter in their long-standing Spanish top-flight rivalry as both teams target crucial points early in the campaign.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla takes place at Abanca-Riazor in La Coruna. Check your local listings for the confirmed kick-off time in your region.

LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Abanca-Riazor

How to buy Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for Deportivo de La Coruña vs. Sevilla, look through the primary official platforms or verified secondary marketplaces :

Official Club Platforms (Primary Source)

Official RC Deportivo Ticketing Portal: If the match is played at Estadio Abanca-Riazor (A Coruña), purchase directly through the official RC Deportivo website ticket portal (entradas.rcdeportivo.es). Home match tickets generally go on sale to the general public a few weeks to a few days before kickoff after club members (socios) get first priority.

Stadium Ticket Offices (Taquillas): You can also purchase remaining general admission seats in person at the host stadium's ticket booths during the days leading up to matchday.

Third-Party & Aggregator Platforms (Secondary Market)

If official general admission seats are sold out, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer resale options.

How much do Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for Deportivo de La Coruña vs Sevilla vary depending on whether you purchase face-value tickets directly from the clubs or via third-party resale marketplaces.

Standard Face-Value Pricing (Official Box Office)

Official general admission match tickets typically start at lower standard rates when bought directly from the host club's official ticketing portal or stadium box office:

Category / Standard Seats: Roughly €30 to €70 for general seating behind the goals or in the upper tiers.

Main Stand / Premium Seats: Generally €70 to €130+ depending on proximity to the pitch and central location.

Secondary Marketplace & Resale Pricing

If the match is in high demand or general sales sell out, prices on resale platforms such as StubHub reflect dynamic market demand:

Starting / Budget Resale: Around € 50 to €120 .

Average Resale Price: Ranges between € 120 to €270+ depending on seat location, seller markup, and demand.

VIP & Hospitality Packages: Typically range from € 200 to €450+ per ticket.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla Form

Deportivo de A Coruna's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Malaga in LaLiga on August 24, following a 1-1 draw with Elche the previous week. Their only win across the five matches came in a friendly against Genoa, which they won 1-0. A 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in pre-season was the sole loss. Deportivo scored four goals and conceded four across those five matches, with their two competitive outings both ending level.

Sevilla's last five matches returned four wins and one defeat. Luis Garcia's side beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 away in LaLiga on August 22, their most recent result, and earlier won 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano on August 15. Their only loss came in a friendly against Bayer Leverkusen, a 2-1 defeat on August 8. Sevilla also won away at FC Utrecht and NEC Nijmegen during pre-season. They have won both LaLiga matches played so far this campaign.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on April 17, 2018, when Deportivo hosted Sevilla and the match finished 0-0 at Abanca-Riazor. Across the last five recorded head-to-head encounters, Sevilla hold three wins to Deportivo's none, with two draws. Sevilla's wins include a 4-2 victory and a 2-0 win, both at their own ground, while Deportivo's best result across the series was a 2-3 defeat at home in November 2016.

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Sevilla Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Sevilla sit top in first place while Deportivo de A Coruna are tenth.