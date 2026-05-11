How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets: Man City vs Chelsea, ticket prices, information & more

Manchester City host Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, May 16, in what promises to be a spectacular FA Cup final as two of English football's modern giants face off for the season's ultimate domestic cup prize.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Chelsea are 9th, with the Cityzens aiming for a historic fourth consecutive FA Cup final victory while the Blues look to secure their first major trophy under their current project.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the FA Cup Final 2026?

How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets

As the biggest game in the English domestic calendar, tickets are distributed primarily via the two finalist clubs to their season ticket holders and members.

Both club allocations are officially sold out.

Here's a breakdown of where to book tickets:

Official Channels : Manchester City and Chelsea FC Ticket Offices (Sold Out).

: Manchester City and Chelsea FC Ticket Offices (Sold Out). Secondary Markets : Verified resale platforms like StubHub and LiveFootballTickets are the only remaining options for general public seating.

: Verified resale platforms like StubHub and LiveFootballTickets are the only remaining options for general public seating. Premium Options: Category 1 central seats are currently being listed for £800 - £1,500, while exclusive Club Wembley hospitality experiences can reach upwards of £4,000.

How much are FA Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for FA Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, and it reaches a peak when we reach May’s final.

Last year’s Wembley prices were as follows:

Section Final Level 2 Premium seats £255 Category 1 £175 Category 2 £125 Category 3 £75 Category 4 £50

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

What FA Cup Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

In regards the FA Cup Final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience.

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

Inner Circle

Centre Circle

Number Nine

Bobby Moore

One Twenty

Private Box

What to expect from the FA Cup Final 2026?

Manchester City enter the final as the heavy favorites and the competition's masters of consistency, having reached a record-breaking fourth consecutive final. Pep Guardiola’s side secured their spot with a hard-fought 2-1 semi-final win over Southampton on April 25, showing their championship mettle by mounting a late comeback.

Chelsea, however, has found their cup DNA once again. The Blues navigated a tense semi-final against Leeds United on April 26, where a lone strike from Enzo Fernandez was enough to secure a 1-0 victory and book their trip to the final.

While City dominated their last league meeting with a 3-0 win on April 12, Chelsea can take heart from the 1-1 draw they fought for at the Etihad earlier in the season on January 4.

Who are the recent FA Cup winners?