How to get Belgium vs Turkiye tickets: UEFA Nations League A prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Belgium host Türkiye in a thrilling UEFA Nations League group-stage encounter at Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege on October 2, 2026. This high-octane match brings together two dynamic European sides vying for vital points in the tournament.

GOAL provides all the details you need to secure your seat for this match. Find out where to buy tickets, pricing information, and how to get your tickets today.

When is Belgium vs Turkiye UEFA Nations League A kick-off?

Belgium vs Turkiye takes place at the Stade Maurice Dufrasne in Liege, with kick-off time to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 3 2 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Stade Maurice Dufrasne

Where to buy Belgium vs Türkiye tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) ticket portal, which acts as the primary distributor for home games. The official portal is your first stop to secure tickets at face value during pre-sale and general sale windows.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like StubHub are your way to go.

How much are Belgium vs Türkiye tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official RBFA website start at €35 for general admission entry, with costs varying depending on seat section and view across Stade Maurice Dufrasne.

On secondary marketplaces such as StubHub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at €60 per seat, fluctuating based on real-time availability and demand.

Belgium vs Turkiye UEFA Nations League A: Everything you need to know

Belgium vs Turkiye Form

Belgium have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Spain at the World Cup quarter-finals, but prior to that they recorded a 1-4 win over the USA and a 3-2 victory against Senegal. Their most convincing result in the run was a 1-5 win over New Zealand. Across those five games, Belgium scored 11 goals and conceded eight.

Turkiye have won two, lost two, and drawn one across their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over the USA at the World Cup on June 26, following group-stage defeats to Australia and Paraguay. Earlier wins over Venezuela and North Macedonia showed their capacity to build form before the tournament. Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Belgium vs Turkiye: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1, a European Championship qualification match played in Belgium on June 3, 2011. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is evenly contested, with Belgium winning once, Turkiye winning once, and three draws. The five meetings produced a combined 13 goals, including a 3-3 draw in a 2006 friendly and a 3-2 Turkiye win in a 2010 qualifier.



