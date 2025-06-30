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Carlos Alcaraz of Spain Wimbledon 2025Getty Images
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Caitlin Casey

Where to stay in Wimbledon: Accomodation, transport and more for The Championships 2025

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From budget accommodation to the best convenient areas nearby, here's where to stay if you're heading to The Championships 2025.

Singles and Doubles
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Men's Tickets

  • Secure tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, Wimbledon. With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.
  • Final date: Sunday, July 13
  • Time: 2pm BST
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£1,807
Singles and Doubles
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Ladies' Tickets

  • Grab your tickets to the Ladies' Singles and Doubles, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.
  • Final date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: 2pm BST
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£2,928
Tickets
Wimbledon view

Wimbledon Tickets

  • With the ballot officially closed, you can have your choice of Wimbledon tickets and secure entry to The Championships tournament.
  • Date: June 30 to July 13
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£1,807
Singles and Doubles
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Men's Tickets

  • Secure tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, Wimbledon. With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.
  • Final date: Sunday, July 13
  • Time: 2pm BST
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£1,807
Singles and Doubles
Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Ladies' Tickets

  • Grab your tickets to the Ladies' Singles and Doubles, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.
  • Final date: Saturday, July 12
  • Time: 2pm BST
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£2,928
Tickets
Wimbledon view

Wimbledon Tickets

  • With the ballot officially closed, you can have your choice of Wimbledon tickets and secure entry to The Championships tournament.
  • Date: June 30 to July 13
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£1,807
Singles and Doubles
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024

Men's Tickets

  • Secure tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the summer, Wimbledon. With the likes of Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.
  • Final date: Sunday, July 13
  • Time: 2pm BST
  • Location: All England Club, Wimbledon, London, UK
  • *Ticket prices are subject to availability.
From£1,807

So you've secured your tickets through the ballot, or you're planning to join The Queue to try and get a piece of the Wimbledon atmosphere. What's left? A place to stay near the tournament. As the world turns its attention to the All England Club for the 138th edition of The Championships, the experience extends far beyond the courts, as the accommodation near Wimbledon can shape your entire journey.

As one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, Wimbledon is steeped in tradition - from strawberries and cream to the iconic white dress code - making it one of the most beloved events in the global sporting calendar. Attending Wimbledon is about more than just catching world-class matches, too. There's the boutique charm of Wimbledon Village, the convenience of Southfields, and the buzz of Central London; your accommodation can set the tone for your entire trip. Proximity to the All England Club, access to transport, and what type of accommodation you want all matter when you're planning your stay.

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Whether you're attending your first Championships or you're a seasoned Centre Court regular, GOAL has the low-down on everything you need to plan your accommodation. From when the Championships are, to budget options and the best areas nearby, here's everything you need to know about where to stay near Wimbledon for The Championships 2025.

When are the Wimbledon Championships 2025?

A general view of Court 18 as Elina Svitolina of Ukraine serves against Anna Bondar of Hungary Getty Images

The Championships 2025 will take place from Monday, June 30, through to Sunday, July 13. The key dates within the Wimbledon fortnight are as follows:

  • Men’s and Ladies Singles 1st to 4th Rounds: June 30 – July 7
  • Men’s and Ladies’ Quarter Finals: July 8-9
  • Ladies Singles Semi Finals: July 10
  • Men’s Singles Semi Finals: July 11
  • Ladies Singles Final: July 12
  • Men’s Singles Final: July 13

Where to stay for Wimbledon tennis during The Championships 2025?

To help you find the perfect place to stay during the Wimbledon 2025 Championships, you can use the interactive map below to search and find Wimbledon hotels and apartments available, with prices. Change the dates on the map to suit your trip and hover over the options to see what fits your budget.

This map allows you to explore various accommodation options in and around Wimbledon. Click on the locations to view details and book your stay directly. Whether you're looking for hotels or self-catering apartments, take a look at all the options on offer right now.

How do I get to the Wimbledon 2025 Championships?

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina serves to Hungary's Anna BondarGetty Images

Getting to the Wimbledon 2025 Championships is straightforward, with several transport options available to ensure a smooth journey:

  • Underground: Southfields Underground Station (District Line) is your best bet, just a pleasant 15-minute walk to the grounds. Alternatively, Wimbledon Station offers more options with District Line, South Western Railway, and London Trams all converging there, though it's slightly further from the action.
  • Train: National Rail services run to Wimbledon Station from various parts of London and beyond. Once at Wimbledon Station, you can take a bus or taxi to the tournament grounds.
  • Bus: You're spoilt for choice with buses. Routes 57, 93, 131, 156, 163, 164, 200, 219, and 493 all serve the area, giving you flexibility if the tube is busy.
  • Car: If you prefer driving, be aware that parking near the grounds is limited and must be booked in advance. Consider using park-and-ride services or parking further away and using public transport for the final leg of your journey.
  • Bicycle: Cycling is an eco-friendly option, with bike racks available near the entrance. It's a great way to avoid traffic and enjoy the local scenery.

Areas to stay near Wimbledon

Tennis fans queue for tickets on the first day of the 2025 Wimbledon ChampionshipsGetty Images

When attending The Championships 2025, choosing the right area to stay can make your visit to Wimbledon even more enjoyable. Here are some recommended areas to consider:

Wimbledon Village

Known for its quaint charm and proximity to the tennis grounds, Wimbledon Village offers a range of accommodation options from luxury hotels to cosy bed and breakfasts. Enjoy the local boutiques, cafes, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Southfields

Just a short distance from the All England Club, Southfields provides a quieter residential feel with easy access to the tennis action. It’s a great choice for those looking for a peaceful stay while still being close to the excitement.

Central London

For those who want to combine their Wimbledon experience with the hustle and bustle of city life, staying in London offers a mass of hotel choices. Transport links make it easy to get in and out of the city, so you can easily travel to the tournament while pitching up in the city.

Richmond

Located along the River Thames, Richmond offers scenic beauty and a relaxed atmosphere. It’s a bit further from the tennis grounds but provides a charming escape with its parks, historic sites, and riverside dining.

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Booking tips for Wimbledon 2025 Championships

Spectators watch as Oliver Tarvet of Great Britain Wimbledon Championships Getty Images

Securing your accommodation for the Wimbledon 2025 Championships requires some strategic planning. Make sure to familiarise yourself with these tips so you can have a smooth and enjoyable experience:

Start with comparison sites like Booking.com, Expedia, or Hotels.com to get a price baseline.

Read reviews obsessively, especially recent ones mentioning Wimbledon experiences. Look for comments about transportation links, noise levels, and breakfast quality during tournament periods.

Check cancellation policies carefully - many hotels implement stricter terms during the Wimbledon fortnight. Free cancellation might drop to 72 hours or disappear entirely.

Specify special requirements upfront: wheelchair accessibility, connecting family rooms, or pet policies. Don't assume standard amenities will be available.

Book early morning or late evening when hotels often release additional inventory or offer last-minute deals.

Consider location trade-offs - staying slightly further from Centre Court but near tube stations can save hundreds, while maintaining easy access.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2025?

While the official Wimbledon 2025 ballot may be closed, with tickets allocated randomly to those who had applied, there are still other ways to get your hands on a ticket for the Championships.

Firstly, there is The Queue, where fans can turn up on the day to purchase tickets for the action taking place that day. Wimbledon remains one of the few major sporting events in the world that reserves tickets for box-office sales at the door. A limited number of tickets are reserved for every day of action on Centre Court, Court No. 1, and Court No. 2 - called Show Court tickets - while fans can also purchase the Grounds Pass, which gives them access to the action being played on other courts throughout the day.

You can also secure yourself some Wimbledon hospitality tickets, including tickets with tailored menus, complimentary drinks and direct access to the courts included. You can make it a big day out with the chance to secure a premium package. There are limited options left, so you'll want to book them as soon as possible.

Even with days sold out in advance, fans unable to attend often list their tickets through StubHub, allowing customers to try for a second chance at securing their place at one of the greatest sporting events in the world. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

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Frequently asked questions

While the official Wimbledon 2026 ballot may be closed, with tickets allocated randomly to those who had applied, there are still other ways to get your hands on a ticket for the Championships.

Firstly, there is The Queue, where fans can turn up on the day to purchase tickets for the action taking place that day. Wimbledon remains one of the few major sporting events in the world that reserves tickets for box-office sales on the door.

A limited number of tickets are reserved for every day of action on Centre Court, Court No. 1, and Court No. 2 - called Show Court tickets - while fans can also purchase the Grounds Pass, which gives them access to the action being played on other courts throughout the day.

There are also hospitality options, though those have sold out for this year’s Championships, which means the best chance for most fans to secure tickets will be through StubHub, one of the leading retailers on the secondary marketplace.

Even with days sold out in advance, fans unable to attend often list their tickets through StubHub, allowing customers to try for a second chance at securing their place at one of the greatest sporting events in the world.

Only one pair of tickets per household can be secured through the Public Ballot. That doesn’t mean you can only get two tickets for one day. If you wish to watch more than one day of Wimbledon from SW19, you can use other methods of acquiring a ticket, such as The Queue, hospitality, debentures, or picking up tickets on the secondary market platforms such as StubHub.

No, you cannot enter the Wimbledon grounds without a valid ticket, pass, or authorized voucher. Entry is restricted to those with valid tickets and proof of identity. During the Championships, even visiting limited areas may require tickets or passes.

No, you don't pay extra to sit on Henman Hill (also known as Murray Mound or Raducanu Rise) at Wimbledon. Access to the hill is included with a General Admission Ticket to the Wimbledon grounds. This ticket allows you to explore the grounds and watch matches on the large screen at Henman Hill.

Getting tickets to Wimbledon is very difficult. The Public Ballot is highly oversubscribed, with only about 1 in 10 applicants receiving tickets. Queuing on the day is an option, but there's no guarantee of success, especially for Show Court tickets. Debenture tickets are an alternative, but they are more expensive and require a commitment to future tournaments.

In addition to the above, some tickets may be released for sale closer to the tournament date. There's also the option of purchasing tickets from the resale market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers on the secondary marketplace.

The Queue is exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a queue to pick up a Grounds Pass or Show Court tickets on the day of Wimbledon you wish to visit. You’ll have no doubt seen the snaking queues on the television coverage of Wimbledon, and that’s essentially what you will be standing in, should you wish to access tickets through this method.

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