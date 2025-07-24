Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
FC Basel stadium st jakob parkGetty Images
Book tours in BaselBuy Women's Euro tickets
Rob Norcup

10 of the best things to do in Basel as a football fan during the Women’s Euro 2025

SHOPPING
Tickets
Women's EURO

Check out what Basel has to offer if you're flocking to the city for the final of the Women’s Euro 2025

Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49
Kits
Euro 2025 kits

Shop your kit

  • New kits from adidas, Nike and Puma have been released for the Women's Euro tournament
  • Grab your favourite team's kit to support throughout the games
  • Search for your team, including Italy, England, Germany and more
  • Available in sizes XS - XXL
From€50
Tickets
women's euro england win 2022

Women's Euro Tickets

  • Secure your Women's Euro 2025 tickets for this summer's international tournament
  • Location: Switzerland
  • Stadiums: Various, including St. Jakob Park, Stadion Wankdorf, Stade de Genève and more
  • Date: July 2 - 27
  • Final: July 27, St. Jakob Park
From€149
Accommodation
st jakob park view

Where to stay

  • Book hotels, apartments and accommodation across Switzerland for the Women's Euros
  • Search for places to stay near the stadiums, across Zurich, Basel, Bern, Geneva and more
  • Look for accommodation based on your dates, number of bedrooms, and budget on Booking.com
From€49

The Swiss city of Basel may be famed for being a cultural hub, full of jaw-dropping historical landmarks, but there’s also a sporting buzz in the air - and not to mention, being one of the main hubs for the UEFAWomen's Euro in Switzerland this summer, with five games played in the city including the stunning showpiece final on July 27.

As well as being the birthplace of tennis legend, Roger Federer, who won the annual Swiss Indoors event on 10 occasions in his own city, it’s also the home of the Swiss Super League football club, FC Basel. The sporting spotlight is further intensified throughout July with Switzerland hosting the Women’s Euro 2025, and FC Basel’s St. Jakob-Park is the venue for five tournament games.

Women's Euro Final tickets from €149 on StubHub
Book tickets

If you’ve purchased Women’s Euro 2025 match tickets and are jetting to Switzerland this July, then you’ll be keen to find out what to do and where to go in Basel to fill up your free time while you’re waiting for the big game (or games) to kick off. Basel is an exciting destination for any football fan with numerous activities on offer to keep you occupied.

So, whether you’re looking for the best things to do in Basel and St. Jakob-Park during Women’s Euro 2025 or just want to visit the Swiss city for a weekend getaway jam-packed with sporting highs, let GOAL guide you through all the vital information you need to know.

Women’s Euro 2025: What matches are being staged in Basel?

There's only one match left to be played at St. Jakob-Park during Women's Euro 2025: the grand final. Here's everything you need to know:

DateMatchTime (CET)TicketsPrices
Sunday July 27Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF26 pmStubHub, Ticombofrom £135

Where to stay in Basel as a football fan?

So, you've got your trip planned, but now you need to find the best accommodation and hotels in Basel. From easy-access hotels near the stadium, to apartments a little bit further out, you can search through the neighbourhoods of Basel in the interactive map below. Just hover over the pins and have a search around to see what suits you - and your budget. You can change the dates to suit your trip.

Buy Basel tours and trips on GetYourGuide
Book now

What to do in Basel as a football fan?

Book a St. Jakob-Park tour

FC Basel is one of Switzerland’s most successful football clubs of the recent past, and they play their home games at the stunning St. Jakob Park, which is the largest football stadium in the country.

‘Joggeli’, as it is known by the locals, is also one of the venues used by the Swiss national side. During the tour of the stadium, you will pass through the legendary tunnel to the pitch – ‘the mustard tube’ – before taking in some breathtaking pitch-side views from the substitutes’ bench.

FC Basel Fan Shop and Museum

FC Basel (or FCB, Bebbi or RotBlau, as they are known less formally) has an illustrious history. As well as being crowned Swiss League champions 21 times, they have played over 250 games in Europe’s big three club competitions.

You can learn more about the club, founded in 1893 and buy some football merchandise at the same time at the FC Basel Fan Shop & Museum, which is located conveniently next to St. Jakob Park stadium.

Seek out the St. Jakobshalle

The scene of numerous Roger Federer wins at the annual Swiss Indoors tennis tournament. The St. Jakobshalle is part of a multi-venue sports and leisure complex that is largely owned by the City of Basel, which also manages and operates the facilities.

Next to the venue is St. Jakob Arena, an indoor ice rink and on the opposite side of the street is the St. Jakob-Park. Other venues include a number of playing fields and courts, outdoor swimming pools and an equestrian centre.

Watch football at an official Fan Zone

All Women's Euro 2025 games will be broadcast live on big screens in the city, bringing the excitement of women's football to the heart of Basel. These Fan Zones are situated in Barfüsserplatz (south of the Rhine) and Messeplatz (north of the Rhine).

On non-match days, there are concerts and film screenings in Barfusserplatz and over in Messeplatz; you can participate in sporting activities, which include a football pitch with its own grandstand. For children, there will be a ten-metre slide and a water park.

Go swimming in the Rhine

If you get over-excited watching the football or need cooling down after a hot day in the Basel sun, do what the locals do and take a dip in the river. It’s a popular summer activity, with designated swimming areas on the Kleinbasel banks of the Rhine.

You can put your clothes in a ‘Wickelfisch’ swim bag and simply float down on the gentle current through the picturesque Old Town.

Go on a Basel city tour

If you want to check out all the sights, sounds (and smells) of Basel, there are numerous Basel city tours and trips available. You could sit back and relax on a Sightseeing Bus Tour, but if you’re feeling slightly more adventurous and active, the Old Town Walking Tour might be more rewarding. You can check out sites such as Tripadvisor, GetYourGuide and Viator for more tour ideas.

Go see BSC Old Boys play

While FC Basel is the dominant footballing force in the city, if you prefer watching lower league action, BSC Old Boys play in the 2. Liga Interregional (5th tier of Swiss football).

Their ground is the Stadion Schutzenmatte, which is a sports venue with track and field facilities in the Bachletten quarter of the city. During the construction of St. Jakob-Park, between 1998 and 2001, the Schutzenmatte was the temporary home ground of FC Basel.

Check out the sports bars

If you’ve had a hard day traipsing around the tourist traps of Basel, why not head to one of the numerous local sports bars, so you can catch up on all the latest sporting news and action.

You could watch live events on the main screens, while playing pool/billiards or darts at Nordtangente Sportsbar, Basel’s largest sports bar, or drink up at one of the more international establishments, such as Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

SUP on the Rhine

If you don’t fancy taking a full plunge in the famous river that meanders through Basel, you could experience the new trendy sport of Stand-Up Paddleboarding (or SUP) in the middle of the Rhine instead.

It involves standing on a board and propelling yourself along with a long paddle. Head to the Water Sport School in Birsfelden to get started.

Cool things down on the Ice

If you're lucky, you might be able to see EHC Basel in action. The professional Swiss ice hockey team, which is in the Swiss League (the second tier of ice hockey in Switzerland), play their home games at St. Jakob Arena, which is a walking distance away from St. Jakob-Park.

Buy Basel tours and trips on GetYourGuide
Book now

Secure Women’s Euro 2025 tickets to St. Jakob-Park matches

Of course, there’s no better place to be in Basel this summer than at St. Jakob-Park itself, watching one of the five Women’s Euro 2025 matches being held there.

If you’re struggling to obtain tickets through official ticket portals, you can always grab last-minute tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Buy Women's Euro 2025 tickets on StubHub
Get tickets
Advertisement

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google