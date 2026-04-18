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Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers Overview

Italy v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs

O’Neill sparks outrage with NI selection

Northern Ireland and Blackburn Rovers manager Michael O'Neill has provoked a fierce backlash from Championship relegation rivals. Balancing his dual roles, the 56-year-old is accused of a major conflict of interest after heavily utilising key players from clubs battling Blackburn for survival in a 1-1 friendly draw, while resting his own prospect until the 80th minute.

Northern IrelandM. O'Neill
EPL shock relegations GFX

Spurs up next? Most shocking relegations in EPL history

If they didn't know it beforehand, then Sunday's north London derby seemingly confirmed one thing for those watching on as Tottenham succumbed to Arsenal: Spurs are in a relegation battle. Igor Tudor was supposed to deliver a new-manager bounce after replacing Thomas Frank, but his side looked severely lacking in quality and, perhaps more importantly, belief as they went down 4-1 to the Gunners to leave themselves just four points above the drop zone with 11 matches to play.

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Pronostic Équateur vs Allemagne 25/06/2026 : soirée facile pour Nagelsmann
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Frequently asked questions

Blackburn Rovers were founded in 1875, following a meeting that took place between two men of the Shrewsbury School. Blackburn Rovers are among the founding members of the Football League, the oldest football league in the world.

Blackburn Rovers are owned by Venky's, an Indian poultry company which is part of the V H Group.

Blackburn Rovers played their games at four grounds – Oozehead Ground, Pleasington Cricket Ground, Alexandra Meadows, Leamington Road – before making a permanent shift to Ewood Park in 1890.

Ewood Park has a capacity of 31,367. In 1913, a double-tiered Riverside Stand saw the capacity exceed the 70,000-mark.

Blackburn Rovers have won 10 trophies in total - three first division titles, six FA Cups, and one League Cup.

Southampton are yet to be crowned the champions of the Premier League. They have never won an English top flight title.

Blackburn Rovers have won three English top-flight titles, with only one league triumph in the Premier League era (1994-95).

Derek Fazackerley is Blackburn Rovers' all-time leading appearance maker in club history, featuring in 671 games in an 18-year span for the club.

Blackburn Rovers' leading goalscorer of all-time is former English striker Simon Garner, who netted 194 goals in a 14-year stint at the club.

David Raya, Bob Crompton, Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Simon Garner, Brad Freidel, Roque Santa Cruz, and David Dunn are some of the most famous players to have represented Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn Rovers are nicknamed The Riversiders, a reference to one of the stands at Ewood Park, the Riverside Stand, being adjacent to a river.