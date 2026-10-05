Life after Lionel Messi: Who will be Argentina's next No.10?

On Tuesday night, at River Plate's famous Estadio Monumental, Lionel Messi will make his 208th - and final - appearance for Argentina. Messi's sponsor, adidas, have designed a commemorative farewell jersey for the 39-year-old to wear against Benin, with his name and number drenched in gold, which is what he has been worth his weight in at international level for the best part of 21 years.

There won't be a dry eye in the house. Messi is stepping down from Argentina duty as their most-capped player and all-time top goal-scorer with 125 goals, and as the man who inspired his country to their third World Cup crown and back-to-back Copa America titles.

He came agonisingly close to bowing out with a second World Cup winners' medal in the summer, too, scoring eight goals en route to Argentina's eventual final defeat against Spain. Messi tragically lost his father after the tournament, and ultimately decided to retire because he felt he had "nothing left to give".

Suffice it to say, no one can fill Messi's boots. In the eyes of many, he's the greatest player to ever grace a football field, and there may never be another who matches him for pure, God-given talent. But the No.10 shirt has to be passed on to someone, and Argentina have to find a way to remain an elite force without their talismanic captain.