How convincing Argentina of his greatness became Lionel Messi's toughest battle

The day every footballing purist feared for so long has finally arrived. After 21 years, and a national team record 207 games and 127 goals, Lionel Messi has officially retired from Argentina duty.

"It is a decision that hurts my soul but I know it is time," the 39-year-old said in an emotional statement. "I can say for sure that I always gave everything, not only in the last few years when we won everything [but] before as well, and I always fought and gave everything for the shirt, to give you joy and make you proud of being Argentinian through football. I take with me unforgettable memories and moments. I go with the satisfaction and the pride of having, along with my teammates, giving you moments we dreamed about. I love you! I thank God for making me Argentinian."

Messi also confirmed that he wrote the statement two days after Argentina's 2026 World Cup final defeat to Spain, and said that the death of his father, Jorge, on August 8 made him feel "more convinced than before". After Jorge's passing, Messi admitted he had "serious doubts" about playing on for "much longer", so this is not unexpected news, but it still hits hard.

This is the end of a truly singular international career. Messi captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022, and back-to-back Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024, living up to the legacy of Diego Maradona in the process. Most people considered Messi to be the greatest footballer of all time before the turn of the decade because of his superhuman exploits at Barcelona, but he has since also won over his fiercest detractors with his colossal performances in the hallowed Albiceleste jersey.

Bafflingly, a very large portion of them came from his own country. Argentina fans did not fully warm up to Messi until he reached his veteran years, and even came close to driving him to a much earlier retirement. Their relationship eventually became symbiotic, but the Argentine faithful were the last to see him as the inimitable genius he was always been.