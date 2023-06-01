Wrexham star Ollie Palmer reveals Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney go ‘above and beyond’ to support his business venture: ‘They're good people with good hearts’

Ollie Palmer hailed Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as "good people with good hearts."

Palmer launched clothing business

Reynolds and McElhenney were super supportive

The player lauded them for going 'above & beyond'

WHAT HAPPENED? The English striker launched an apparel brand "WXM Clothing" eight months ago along with a member of a family that he chanced to come across via Airbnb. The business venture has been off to a flyer and has sold over 8000 items worldwide, including in far-off countries like Brazil, Australia and Hong Kong. McElhenney and Reynolds also wear their brand frequently and have supported the player by going "above and beyond."

WHAT THEY SAID: "He [Ryan] FaceTimed me when I was in Vegas and we were chatting and he went out to get his breakfast in my clothes. He doesn't wear them just for show - he actually enjoys wearing them. They know it's good quality and they've been super supportive; I can never thank them enough for that," he told Mirror.

"The owners want to be supportive of everyone. That's the kind of people they are. They understand the situation we're in: they understand we need to think about the future. Rob literally came to us and said, 'if you want to do anything on the side, let us know and we'll do whatever we can to help'. He didn't need to do that, but he does - they both do - because they're good people with good hearts," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Palmer shared that during his stint with Wrexham, he has got to know the owners on a personal level and reveals that he has forged a "genuine relationship" with the duo which he vows to keep even after leaving Wrexham.

"I've really enjoyed getting to know them on a personal level. They just feel like part of the group now; Rob and his wife were with us in Las Vegas and it was great to have a drink and laugh with them.

"People say to me all the time, 'Oh, what about when you don't play for Wrexham?' Listen, there are loads of people that I don't speak to anymore that I did 10 years ago. So if I don't speak to Rob and Ryan in 15 years' time, then it won't be any different - that's just life. I and a few of the players have built up a genuine relationship with these people which will always be there," he added.

WHAT NEXT? After getting promoted to League Two, Palmer wants to take a further step towards Premier League football and qualify for League One where he previously plied his trade with Wimbledon.