How to watch today's Talavera vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid will aim to secure their place in the Copa del Rey round of 16 when they travel to Talavera de la Reina on Wednesday.

The fixture will kick off at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT.

As Los Blancos join the tournament in the round of 32 stage as participants of the Supercopa de Espana, Talavera have overcome Rayo Majadahonda and Malaga through the first and second rounds, respectively.

Here is where to find Talavera vs Real Madrid live with English language commentary, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Talavera and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 1, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Talavera vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Team news & squads

CF Talavera de la Reina vs Real Madrid Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Sandroni Probable lineup Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Talavera team news

Talavera will be without Valen, who picked up a red card in the last round of the competition against Malaga. This absence could open the doors for Arturo Molina alongside Gonzalo Di Renzo in attack.

Following his brace against Malaga, Sergio Montero should continue to support the front-two from the right side.

Real Madrid team news

Following their bans in the recent league game against Alaves, Endrick, Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras are all available for selection.

However, on the injury front, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy remain on the sidelines.

Manager Xabi Alonso is expected to rotate the squad. Andriy Lunin, Dani Ceballos, Brahim Diaz, Gonzalo Garcia and Franco Mastantuono could all feature.

Victor Valdepenas is available following his debut over the weekend, while Joan Martinez eyes his senior team debut here.

