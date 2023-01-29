Where to watch Lionel Messi games on TV & live stream: Channels for PSG & Argentina matches

Everything you need to know about how to watch Lionel Messi in action for PSG and Argentina

Lionel Messi, one of the most decorated footballers ever, currently plies his trade with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine joined the French club in a much-talked-about move in the summer of 2021 after leaving his boyhood club FC Barcelona where he had spent 17 years of his life.

He endured a slow start to life after joining PSG and could only manage a relatively modest total of 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

Messi, though, has improved significantly this season, carried that form into Qatar and helped Argentina lift their third World Cup.

The star player is now back in France as a world champion and GOAL has all the details of where to watch your favourite player Lionel Messi in action for PSG and Argentina.

Where to stream Lionel Messi PSG games live & watch on TV

Ligue 1

Here is a list of TV channels and streaming platforms where you can watch PSG in Ligue 1 across the world.

Country TV channel & stream Albania Digitalb Armenia Vivaro Media LLC Austria DAZN Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde Zap TV Australia, New Zealand beIN Sports Belgium, Luxembourg Eleven Sports Belgium, Telenet, Voo Bosnia and Herzegovina TV Arena Sport Bulgaria NOVA Bangladesh Rabbithole Brazil ESPN China CCTV, MIGU CIS, Baltics Setanta Sports / TV3 Sport Cyprus Nova Sport Czech Republic, Slovakia Sport 1 Canada beIN Sports, TV5 Quebec Canada, One Soccer Germany DAZN Greece NOVA Hungary Network 4 Hong Kong beIN Sports, i-cable India Sports 18, Jio TV Indonesia, Philippines beIN Sports Ireland BT Sport Italy Sky Italia Israel The Sports Channel Japan DAZN Kosovo Artmotion, TV Arena Lithuania Setanta Maldives Medianet Macau Macau Cable TV, CCTV Malaysia, Brunei, Singapour beIN Sports North Macedonia TV Arena Sport Norway Amedia Poland Eleven Sports, Canal+ Poland Pan-Regional (Asia/Pacific) TV5 Asie, TV5 Pacifique Pan-Regional (Americas) TV5 Amérique Latine Romania Digisport, Look TV Serbia TV Arena Slovenia TV Arena Sweden Bonnier News Switzerland CANAL+, Blue Sub-Saharan Africa Canal+ Afrique, TV5 Afrique South Korea SBS South America, Central America, Caribbean ESPN Sur Netherlands Ziggo Turkey beIN Sports Togo New World TV Thailand, Cambodia, Laos beIN Sports Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, Zimbabwe Azam TV Vietnam VTV Cab UK BT Sport Ukraine Megogo USA beIN Sports, TV5 Etats Unis

UEFA Champions League

Here is the list of broadcasters showing PSG's Champions League games across the world.

Country TV channel & stream Albania RTSH, Tring Andorra Movistar+ Armenia Vivaro Media Australia Stan Sport Argentina Fox Sports Austria ServusTV, Sky Sport, DAZN Azerbaijan CBC Sport Baltic states Viaplay Belgium Proximus, RTL, DPG Media Bolivia Bolivisión Bosnia and Herzegovina Arena Sport Brazil SBT, TNT Sports, HBOMax Brunei beIN Sports Bulgaria bTV, Max Sport Cambodia beIN Sports Canada DAZN Caribbean Flow Sports, Sportsmax Central America ESPN Central Asia Saran Media China PPTV, IQIYI, Tencent, Youku Costa Rica Teletica Croatia HRT, Arena Sport Cyprus CYTA Czech Republic Nova Sport, Premier Sport Denmark MENT Dominican Republic Antena 7 Ecuador RTS El Salvador TCS Finland TV4 Media France beIN Sports, Canal+, RMC, SportTF1 Georgia Adjarasport, Silk Sport Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, ZDF Gibraltar Gibtelecom Greece Cosmote TV, Mega Channel Guatemala Chapin TV Haiti Canal+ Honduras TVC Hong Kong beIN Sports, PCCW Hungary MTVA, AMC Networks Iceland NENT, Sýn India Sony Sports Network, Sony Liv Indonesia Emtek Ireland LiveScore, BT Sport, RTÉ, Virgin Media Israel Sports Channel Italy Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport, Mediaset Japan Wowow Kazakhstan Qazsport, Q Sport Kosovo ArtSport, Klan Kosova, Arena Sport Kyrgyzstan Q Sport Laos beIN Sports Liechtenstein Teleclub, CH Media Luxembourg RTL, Proximus Macau TDM Malaysia beIN Sports Malta PBS, Total Sport Network MENA beIN Sports Mexico Warner Bros. Discovery Moldova Prime, Setanta Sports Mongolia SPS Montenegro Arena Sport Myanmar Canal+ Netherlands RTL, Ziggo New Zealand Spark Sport Nicaragua Canal 10 North Macedonia Arena Sport, MRT Norway TV 2 Pacific Islands Digicel Panama Medcom Paraguay SNT Peru Grupo ATV Philippines TAP DMV Poland TVP, Polsat Portugal TVI, Eleven Sports Romania Digi Sport, Prima TV, Orange Sport Russia Match TV Serbia Arena Sport Singapore beIN Sports Slovakia Nova Sport, Premier Sport Slovenia Pro Plus, Sport Klub South Africa SuperSport South America ESPN South Korea SPOTV Spain Movistar+ Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, Canal+ Afrique Sweden TV4 Media Switzerland Teleclub, CH Media Taiwan ELTA Tajikistan Varzish TV Thailand beIN Sports Turkey Exxen, Saran Media Ukraine MEGOGO UK BT Sport US CBS Sports, Paramount+, TelevisaUnivision Uzbekistan MTRK Venezuela TLT Vietnam FPT

Highlights of PSG games will be available on the club's official YouTube channel.

Where to watch & stream Argentina games?

Copa America 2024

Here is the list of broadcasters who will show Argentina's matches in Copa America 2024 across the world.