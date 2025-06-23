How to watch today's Inter Miami vs Palmeiras FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami and Palmeiras are set to compete for a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup's last 16 in Monday's (local time) match at Hard Rock Stadium.

Both teams have performed well so far, each securing four points from their first two matches in Group A, placing them in the top two positions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Palmeiras online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Inter Miami vs Palmeiras kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. A Hard Rock Stadium

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (June 24) on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Inter Miami team news

While goalkeeper Drake Callender and defender Gonzalo Lujan remain unavailable for selection, midfielder Yannick Bright is doubtful to feature.

Marcelo Weigandt and Ian Fray will need once-overs after they were forced off in the game against Porto, but Jordi Alba returned from injury as a substitute in the same game and is now a strong contender to start at left-back.

Palmeiras team news

Verdao will be without forward Bruno Rodrigues due to a knee injury.

Considering head coach Abel Ferreira's recent success with consecutive clean sheets, the back three of Agustin Giay, Gustavo Gomez and Murilo Cerqueira is likely to remain the same.

Mauricio and Flaco Lopez should also keep their place in the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links