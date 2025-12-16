This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoAtletico Baleares
team-logoAtletico Madrid
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Atletico Balaeres vs Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Atletico Baleares and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Atletico Baleares at Estadio Balear in Palma, Spain, in a Copa del Rey round of 32 fixture on Wednesday. 

The match will kick off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT.

The Rojiblancos have won the Spanish Cup 10 times, with their last success in the tournament coming in the 2012-13 season.  

Here is where to find Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Premier Sports 2
United States (U.S.)ESPN Select, Fubo
GermanyDAZN
IndiaFanCode
Republic of IrelandPremier Sports 2
SpainLaLigaTV

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Atletico Baleares and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream live online through Premier Sports 2, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Select and Fubo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

crest
Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Atletico Baleares vs Atletico Madrid Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Blanco

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atletico Baleares team news

Baleares boss Luis Blanco should look to field his best XI for this matchup.

Jaume Tovar appears to be the main threat in attack, with influential attacker Jofre Cherta also set to feature in the final third.

Atletico Madrid team news

Alex Baena, Jose Gimenez and Marcos Llorente are expected to be ruled out through injuries.

Manager Diego Simeone is anticipated to make several changes. Clement Lenglet, Robin Le Normand, Javi Galan, Johnny Cardoso and Antoine Griezmann are among those likely to be included in the starting lineup.

Julian Alvarez is expected to be rested, while there may be an opportunity for Alexander Sorloth up front.

Form

ATL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ATM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

0