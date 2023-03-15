Where to watch & stream UEFA Champions League games live in the U.S.

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is underway and here's how you can watch the matches in the United States.

The Champions League is heading into the quarter-final stage, with the last-16 ties drawing to a close. One of the most exciting competitions in the world of sport, featuring the best players around,

Here is everything you need to know about where and how you can watch the Champions League matches on TV and live stream online.

How to watch & stream Champions League games on TV & online

The live TV broadcast of all Champions League matches will be available on CBS, TUDN, and UniMas. The live streaming will be shown on Paramount+, fuboTV and Univision.

Highlights of the UEFA Champions League games will be available on the UEFA Champions League's official YouTube channel and on FuboTV.

Upcoming Champions League games on TV

Date Game TV channel / stream Kick-off time (ET) Mar 15 Real Madrid vs Liverpool Paramount+ 3pm Mar 15 Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt Paramount+ 3pm

