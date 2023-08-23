Where will Hugo Lloris go? Tottenham goalkeeper's future still up in the air after rejecting offer to join Lazio

Hugo Lloris' future still remains unclear after the Tottenham goalkeeper rejected an offer from Lazio.

Lloris rejects Lazio's offer

Spurs will let him leave for free

Has one year left on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Lloris has reportedly rejected an offer to join the Serie A side this summer despite having only one year left in his contract with Spurs, according to Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lazio were offering Lloris a two-year contract and had started negotiating with the player but the former French captain has now rejected their offer and a move to Italy has been ruled out.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lloris, who turns 37 in December, was left out of Spurs' pre-season tour earlier in the summer and new manager Ange Postecoglou has replaced him as club captain with Son Heung-min this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUGO LLORIS? With the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario this summer, Lloris is no longer the club's first-choice custodian and they have communicated to the veteran goalkeeper that he can leave the club for free this season.