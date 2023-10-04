Wembley Stadium Guide: Upcoming events, how to get there, where to stay, and more

Everything you need to know about the home of the England national football team, including where to visit and what you can do around matchday

There aren't many grounds in the world quite like Wembley Stadium. Home to the heart of domestic and international sport, occupied by everyone from the England national football team through to NFL heavyweights and pop-rock megastars, the 90,000-seater venue has played host to history time and again.

Wembley Stadium | Football, music & more See latest events

Built between 2004 and 2007 as a replacement for the original Wembley Stadium and its distinctive twin towers, the successor ground may well be more than a decade-and-a-half old, but it has already seen so much beneath its famous arch, capturing sporting triumphs both big and small in the shadow of North London.

But how can you get your seat at Wembley Stadium? GOAL brings all the answers with our one-stop-shop guide to England's national home.

Wembley Stadium key facts

Stadium Wembley Stadium Location South Way Wembley, London England, HA9 0WS Capacity 90,000 Year built 2007 Record attendance 89,974 (2008)

Wembley Stadium seating plan

Wembley Stadium has two main seating plan options: one for sports games and one for music events.

Wembley Stadium / GOAL

The seating layout for Football, NFL, and other sports games allows for the sale of all seats with seats that span around the entire pitch in the middle - you're guaranteed a good seat wherever you're sat as there are no obstructions.

Wembley Stadium / GOAL

When Wembley plays host to music events and performances, the seating plan changes to allow for stage construction. Not all seats will be guaranteed a good view, with a side of the Stadium blocked off to allow for the stage. There will often be tickets labelled 'obstructed view'; these will be discounted and a great way to see your favourite artists at a much lower price point, but you may not be able to see all aspects of the stage/performance.

To see exactly what your view would be like from your seat, Wembley Stadium has a great 'View from seat' feature.

How can you get to Wembley Stadium?

Getty Images

Situated in North London, with close proximity to stations and stops on both National Rail and London Underground transportation networks, Wembley Stadium is served with accessible options on and around event days, offering passage across the wider metropolitan area.

The nearest tube stations to the ground are Wembley Park, on the Metropolitan and Jubilee lines, and Wembley Central, on the Bakerloo line. The London Overground also serves the latter stop through the Watford DC line.

Wembley Central also offers one of two National Rail terminals for Wembley Stadium, with services operated by Southern Railway and London Northwestern Railway. Lastly, Wembley Stadium railway station is served exclusively by services operated by Chiltern Railways.

Most routes connect with Kings Cross St Pancras, leading to the two rail terminals above, offering wide access to the rest of the country. For extra information, you can check out timetables and prices with Trainline.

Wembley Stadium | Football, music & more See latest events

Where can you stay near Wembley Stadium?

Fans can find a multitude of options for where to stay when they attend an England fixture or additional event at Wembley Stadium. There are multiple accommodations and hotels near the ground from which to choose from.

The map below shows the list of available accommodations and hotels near Wembley Stadium, allowing you to explore your choices.

Make sure you ensure any booking enquiry has the dates of a prospective visit. Prices are likely to spike due to demand around matchdays and events at Wembley Stadium, so you may wish to stay further afield and travel instead on the day.

Where can you eat and drink around Wembley Stadium?

Getty Images

Fancying a pre-match tipple to steady the nerves or a post-match feed to celebrate and commiserate the result? You're spoilt for choice when it comes to options for pubs and restaurants near Wembley Stadium, with a wide variety for fans to get their fill at.

Given the ground's location as a nexus point for commercial interest, varied chain restaurants and pubs operate close to the Stadium, with Nando's, Las Iguanas, Wagamama's, and TGI Fridays among the biggest names.

However, for a matchday experience of a more authentic nature, you can check out The White Horse Pub, operated by Fuller's, offering traditional British grub and fare ahead and after events. BOXPARK Wembley, meanwhile, has forged a formidable reputation for atmosphere too, with food and drink also on the cards there.

What can you do around Wembley Stadium?

Getty Images

A trip to Wembley Stadium might be the centrepiece of any day out, but it does not need to be the only thing you do, with shopping options and varied attractions close to the ground allowing fans to enjoy London culture to the max.

For those who want to shop, explore a plethora of high-end stores at the nearby London Designer Outlet, located a quarter-mile away from the Stadium, where leisure and retail options will allow you to browse to your heart's content.

Furthermore, the Stadium borders the neighbouring Wembley Arena, one of the capital's destinations for major music acts. Though events rarely coincide with event days at the Stadium, those spending a prolonged break in London may also find something to enjoy among its listings.

Where can you park around Wembley Stadium?

Getty Images

With Wembley Stadium located in the heart of residential London, parking around the ground is at a premium, with fans encouraged to travel on foot or public transportation around matchdays.

No public parking is available at the Stadium itself, though neighbouring Wembley Park has several affiliated car parks operated around the Stadium on event days. Fans are strongly discouraged from on-street parking.

Q-Park offers several options across the Greater London area, including several within commutable distance of Wembley Stadium.

Can I take a tour of Wembley Stadium?

Getty Images

Wembley Stadium tours are available for guests and fans, with guided behind-the-scenes walks typically offered seven days a week throughout the year.

Prices begin from £24.00 for adults for the standard tour option, while those who wish to go all out can splash £70.00 for a VIP tour. In addition, tours can be conducted on event days, while educational bookings are welcomed for schools.

To book your place, head to Wembley Stadium's official website, with slots open for several dates all year round and options available for solo or group outings.

Book a tour of Wembley Stadium now Get tickets

Concerts at Wembley Stadium and other uses

Getty Images

In addition to hosting England's national football team home matches and the finals of the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and EFL play-offs, among other major games, Wembley Stadium has also become a regular destination for concert tours and other sports.

With an eye-watering seventeen appearances at the venue, Ed Sheeran holds the record for the most performances at Wembley Stadium, with Blur, The Weeknd and Def Leppard performing in 2023. Taylor Swift is set to play six shows as part of The Eras Tour in 2024, while other artists who have played include Robbie Williams, The Killers, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Additionally, the ground has hosted rugby league's Challenge Cup Final, the NFL International Series, AEW Wrestling and other major boxing bouts.

Wembley Stadium | Football, music & more See latest events

FAQs

Can I access Wembley Stadium using public transportation?

You can access Wembley Stadium using public transportation, with such services the recommended way to travel to the ground

You can travel to Wembley via London Underground services at either Wembley Park or Central stations.

How early should I arrive for a matchday experience at Wembley Stadium?

You should arrive well before kick-off to fully soak in a matchday experience at Wembley Stadium, with plenty to do around the ground ahead of the game.

Gates typically open to ticket holders two hours before kick-off for football fixtures, though timings will vary depending on the event. Ensure you are briefed before arrival, and give yourself plenty of time to get to Wembley Stadium.

Are there parking facilities available at Wembley Stadium?

No parking facilities are available to the public at Wembley Stadium, with fans strongly encouraged to travel to the ground via public transportation or on foot.

If neither option is viable, you can park at one of several Q-Park facilities across London or explore the additional parking options recommended by Wembley Stadium.

How do I book a guided tour of Wembley Stadium?

You can book a guided tour of Wembley Stadium through the Stadium's official tours website.

Tours are offered all year round and come in multiple formats, allowing you to find the one that is right for you.

Can I purchase Wembley Stadium tickets at the box office on matchdays?

You are unlikely to be able to purchase Wembley Stadium tickets at the box office for most events on matchdays, given the high demand for fixtures, though some games may offer a select number of tickets.

While most ticket offices will typically sell a few tickets, most sales are traditionally handled online.

Are there family-friendly sections at Emirates Stadium?

While most Premier League grounds have sections specifically reserved for family-friendly options, Wembley Stadium does not for most events.

While some sporting events will offer specific areas, others - in particular concerts - will carry age restrictions, making the need for such areas redundant.

Are there accommodations near Wembley Stadium?

You can find accommodations near Wembley Stadium through the handy map above, which lays out a guide to options near the ground.

Alternatively, you can head to Booking.com or Airbnb and enter "Wembley Stadium" as a search option.