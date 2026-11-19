A fan in the stands at the Camp Nou

The new Manchester United chief has opened up about his personal history with the club, recalling how he found himself amongst the supporters during the legendary 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. At the time, Pochettino was playing for Espanyol and took the opportunity to witness the showpiece event at the nearby Camp Nou.

It was a night that left an indelible mark on the Argentine, who watched on as injury-time goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer secured one of the greatest comebacks in football history.

Reflecting on that evening in his first official interview, Pochettino explained how he and teammate Toni Jimenez were firmly behind the Premier League giants. "I was in Barcelona in that final, that was an iconic final," he said. "We were shouting for Manchester United. From there, it was so exciting to see Manchester United, and more with the admiration of Sir Alex Ferguson – for me, the best coach in the history of the sport. I always admired him," he told the club’s media channels.

Challenging the current squad to improve

Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford during a difficult period, with the club currently sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League after managing just a single victory in their opening ten matches. Despite the dire league position, the new head coach is adamant that the focus must remain on the long-term prospects of the squad rather than their immediate struggles. He took the job following the departure of Michael Carrick, stating that the chance to lead such a historic institution was an opportunity that simply could not be ignored.

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The manager is determined to transform the atmosphere around the training ground and empower his players to play without inhibition. "I think it’s a mistake to see the situation. We need to see the potential of this club," Pochettino remarked. "Of course, circumstances are circumstances and we need to be responsible for the circumstances but, at the same time, we need to understand that it’s a game."

He added: "To connect with the game, we need to feel free, the players need to express their talent. We need to create the environment and the platform for the players to perform. The most important thing for now is to start to work hard to recover that feeling about being a winner – to win games, to perform."

Baptism of fire at Anfield

With the January transfer window approaching, there has already been significant speculation regarding potential reinforcements, but Pochettino has publicly backed the players already at his disposal. He emphasized the need to provide the current group with the necessary tools to succeed, suggesting that his immediate priority is coaching rather than recruitment.

His first test could hardly be more difficult, as United prepare to travel to Anfield to face arch-rivals Liverpool this Sunday. Pochettino is well aware of the magnitude of the fixture and the pressure surrounding his debut in the dugout.

"I know very well what that game means and how important it is. The history talks for us and to what we need to expect," he noted. "We need to make sure that we are brave and we are protagonists and go there with no fears and challenge a very good team like Liverpool."