Inter Miami fell to their second consecutive loss after a poor performance away to Toronto, having previously started the season with two wins.

Inter Miami lose to Toronto

Another blow after strong start

Neville wants players to learn from setback

WHAT HAPPENED? After beginning the campaign with two wins in two games, the Herons have now fallen to two consecutive defeats, both away from home. Neville believes the squad has to learn very fast if they are to challenge this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "This is the next stage of our development...We need to learn very fast, particularly in the MLS where away games are brutally tough, and you cannot make individual errors," Neville reflected after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter Miami have slipped down to 7th in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer, having led the standings after two games. The David Beckham-owned club now sit four points off table-topping Atlanta United.

WHAT NEXT FOR ST LOUIS? Inter Miami host Chicago Fire next weekend who have gone winless so far. It will be the perfect occasion for the Herons to break their poor run and get back to winning ways.