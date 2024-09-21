How to watch today's Tottenham vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham will take on Brentford in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs are heading into the fixture on the back of a morale-boosting comeback win against Coventry in the Carabao Cup a few days ago. It was an important result for them following a defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend.

Brentford beat Leyton Orient 3-1 in their mid-week outing and will be hoping to cause an upset away from home. Surprisingly, they have six points from their first four matches this season, compared to Spurs' tally of four.

How to watch Tottenham vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Tottenham and Brentford will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tottenham vs Brentford kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm BST / 10am ET.

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham's attacking options took a hit when both Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner picked up injuries in the mid-weed Carabao Cup fixture. Odobert’s injury has been confirmed by Ange Postecoglou to be a serious one but Werner is expected to be in the squad.

Yves Bissouma and Richarlison are also sidelined, though Postecoglou is hopeful Bissouma’s issue may resolve in time for him to feature on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon

Brentford team news

Brentford emerged from their midweek win without new injury setbacks.

Yoane Wissa remains out for a few months with an ankle injury. He joins Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Mathias Jensen, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, and Rico Henry on the injured list.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Norgaard; Carvalho; Mbeumo, Schade

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Valdimarsson, Cox Defenders: Pinnock, Van den Berg, Mee, Collins, Ajer, Roerslev, Kim Midfielders: Norgaard, Carvalho, Onyeka, Yarmolyuk, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Peart-Harris, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt, Maghoma Forwards: Schade, Toney, Mbeumo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/02/24 Tottenham Hotspur 3 - 2 Brentford Premier League 13/08/23 Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 20/05/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 3 Brentford Premier League 26/12/22 Brentford 2 - 2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 23/04/22 Brentford 0 - 0 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

