Mohamed Salah capitalised on an awful error from Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to make it 2-0 with a record-breaking goal on Tuesday.

Nunez had scored audacious opener

Courtois failed to control Carvajal backpass

Salah became Liverpool's leading European scorer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian shot stopper failed to control a back pass from Dani Carvajal despite being afforded a wealth of space initially. The ball ended up bobbling off Courtois' knee and into the path of the onrushing Salah who was alert to the danger and scored from close range to crown him Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer in Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal takes Salah's tally to 42 across European competitions, surpassing Steven Gerrard as the Reds' top scorer on the continent. The Egyptian added to a delicious flick from Darwin Nunez within the first four minutes. But Real Madrid struck back shortly after with a fine strike from Vinicius Junior before Alisson produced his own horrific error - a back pass which ended up ballooning in off the Brazilian forward for his second.

WHAT NEXT? There is no letup in either side's hectic schedule, as Madrid host local rivals Atletico and Liverpool travel to Crystal Palace, with both teams in action on Saturday in their respective leagues.