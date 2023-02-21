WATCH: Darwin Nunez's scores incredible flicked goal vs Real Madrid and electrifies Anfield!

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez scored a beautiful flicked goal in the opening five minutes against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Salah drives in cross from right wing

Nunez sprints to meet it

Backheel flick puts Liverpool ahead

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward had been an injury doubt entering the match but showed no sign of being slowed down with his fantastic goal to give the Reds a 1-0 lead. A crowd at Anfield that already sounded up for the occasion roared as Nunez scored his biggest goal to date for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez's strike set the stage for an insane first half, with Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois gifting Liverpool a second goal in the 14th minute with a shockingly poor touch onto the path of Mohamed Salah before Vinicius Junior brought his side back in it with a special goal of his own.

More to come...