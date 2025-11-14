How to watch Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

Ever since Chris Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision victory against Conor Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, boxing fans in Britain and beyond have been baying and begging for a rematch. They’ll get their wish granted on Saturday, November 15, as the pair go head-to-head once again at the same North London venue. It promises to be one of the biggest boxing bonanzas of the year.

The ring tear-ups between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Snr in 1990 (NEC, Birmingham) and 1993 (Old Trafford, Manchester) were two of the most memorable all-British boxing encounters in history. Fast forward three decades, and their respective sons reignited the rivalry, continuing the illustrious history of fantastic fights between the families. They gave us enthralling non-stop action from the opening bell of the 1st to the final bell of the 12th. Now they go again, with Conor Benn hoping it’s 4th time lucky for the family name.

At 36, Chris Eubank Jr is the senior fighter of the pair by seven years, and he‘ll be hoping to use that experience to his advantage again, as he did in the first encounter. While Benn is yet to be involved in a title fight of any sort, Eubank Jr has had numerous belt bouts, including just last October, where he stopped Kamil Szeremeta to claim the IBO World middleweight crown.

What Conor Benn lacks in experience, he makes up for in grit and determination. He’s looking to propel his career forward after tasting defeat for the first time and knows another good performance against his arch-rival will grab the attention of a worldwide audience.

It’s all set up to be a thrilling night of action, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the standout event, including how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II?

Date Saturday, November 15 Location Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Time The DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office shows start at 7:00pm GMT and 2:00pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 10:30pm BST (5:30pm ET)



Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London has been Tottenham's home ground since 2019. With a capacity of 62,850, it is the 3rd largest football stadium in England after Wembley and Old Trafford. It's a multi-purpose stadium, which features the world's first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

Prior to April’s Eubank Jr vs Benn clash, the two previous headline boxing bouts to take place at the North London venue were huge heavyweight title encounters: Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora (December 2022) and Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk (September 2021).

How to watch or stream Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II

DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office will both broadcast Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II in the UK. Each has priced the event at £19.99. Depending on which PPV you purchase, you can live stream the card on either the DAZN app or the Sky Sports Box Office app.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium card is also available worldwide on DAZN PPV and can be bought for $24.99 in the United States.

Watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn II from anywhere with a VPN

If Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn II isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn II Fight card

The main card has been released, and it's looking like a good night of boxing ahead of the main fight. Here's a closer look at the card:

Weight class Fight Middleweight Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Welteweight Jack Cattterall vs Ekow Essuman Heavyweight Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy Welch Super Lightweight Adam Azim vs Zaur Abdullaev Flyweight Mikie Tallon vs Fezan Shahid Super Welterweight (British Commonwealth titles) Sam Gilley vs Ishmael Davis

Chris Eubank Jr professional boxing stats

Age: 36

36 Height: 5' 11"

5' 11" Reach: 72.5"

72.5" Total fights: 38

38 Record: 35-3 (25 KO's)

35-3 (25 KO's) Wins by TKO/KO %: 71

Conor Benn professional boxing stats