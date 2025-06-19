How to watch today's Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Sounders FC resume their Club World Cup journey on Thursday afternoon at Lumen Field, where they'll face Spanish heavyweights Atlético Madrid in a must-win showdown.

Brian Schmetzer's men came agonizingly close to rescuing a point in their opening match, falling 2-1 to Brazilian juggernauts Botafogo. After going into the break two goals down, Cristian Roldan sparked a late surge with a well-taken goal in the 75th minute. Then, in the dying seconds, Pedro de la Vega nearly snatched a dramatic equaliser, only to see his shot blocked at the death.

Now, with their knockout hopes hanging in the balance, the Sounders must regroup and go for broke against a wounded Atletico, especially with Paris Saint-Germain looming next.

The Spanish side arrive in Seattle licking their wounds after a humbling 4-0 loss to PSG at the Rose Bowl. Atletico were already trailing by two when Clément Lenglet saw red in the 78th minute, compounding a miserable evening.

Still, Diego Simeone's side remains packed with talent. Julián Álvarez and Antoine Griezmann, both World Cup winners, lead a dangerous attack, while veteran shot-stopper Jan Oblak anchors the backline with world-class pedigree.

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Seattle Sounders FC vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Seattle Sounders FC and Atletico Madrid will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Seattle Sounders FC team news

Seattle Sounders head into their clash with Atlético Madrid with a clean bill of health and are likely to stick with the same starting XI that pushed Botafogo all the way in a narrow 2-1 loss.

Atletico Madrid team news

As for Atletico, their opening outing was nothing short of a disaster. Diego Simeone's side were thoroughly outplayed by PSG, failing to land a punch in a lopsided 4-0 thrashing. Creativity in the final third has long been an issue for the Spanish outfit, and once again, they looked void of ideas going forward.

Now, with just two group games left, Atletico may need to win both to dodge an early exit, something unthinkable for a club of their stature.

They'll be forced into at least one change: Clement Lenglet saw red late in the PSG game and is suspended. Jose Maria Gimenez is expected to slot into the heart of defence, while Reinildo Mandava looks set to take over from Javi Galan at left-back as Simeone seeks answers.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

