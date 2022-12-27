WATCH: Straight from the training ground! Rashford puts Man Utd ahead against Nottingham Forest after clever corner routine

Manchester United's 19th-minute corner routine caught the Nottingham Forest backline completely unaware, allowing Marcus Rashford to open the scoring.

Deadlock broken by Rashford

Nets after scoring against Burnley in Carabao Cup last week

Martial added quickfire second

WHAT HAPPENED? Set-pieces, corners especially, are often just thrown into the box in the hope the giant centre-back can get their head on it. Not on this occasion. Christian Eriksen drilled a low corner in from the right flank with Rashford peeling off from the melee to create space for the finish, scooping it across the helpless Wayne Hennessey.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Rashford's goal was cunning and inventive, United's second goal came just three minutes later and could be put down to goalkeeping error. Anthony Martial's effort looked destined for Hennessey's gloves but the goalkeeper let it squirm beyond him, allowing Erik ten Hag's side to double their lead.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Two goals from two of their most scrutinised players put them in a commanding position over Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side with United in cruise control heading into half-time. They'll be looking to see the win over the line as they look to put pressure on the top four.