Neymar captured the footballing world's imagination with a stunning goal to put Brazil 1-0 up against Croatia in the World Cup.

Huge pressure on his shoulders

Has been carrying an injury

Stepped up for his country

WHAT HAPPENED? After 90 minutes of action, the two sides could not be divided. However, just moments before half-time in extra time, Neymar lit the match up with a magical run that saw him finally open the scoring after playing two slick one-twos with his Brazilian teammates.