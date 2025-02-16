+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logo
Anfield
team-logo
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpool vs WolverhamptonLiverpoolWolverhampton

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League frontrunners Liverpool were forced to settle for a point in the final-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park in midweek, and they'll now turn their attention to Wolverhampton Wanderers' visit to Anfield.

James Tarkowski delivered late heartbreak for Liverpool, netting a dramatic equalizer to snatch a draw for Everton in what was the last-ever clash between the two rivals at the historic venue. Despite that setback, Jurgen Klopp's men have stretched their lead at the Premier League summit to seven points.

That result followed a shocking 1-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Plymouth Argyle last weekend, as the Championship’s bottom-placed side stunned the Reds at Home Park. A Ryan Hardie penalty in the 53rd minute proved decisive, sealing a famous upset.

Meanwhile, Wolves head into this fixture brimming with confidence after a commanding 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Quick-fire strikes from Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha in the opening half ensured a comfortable passage into the next round.

Vitor Pereira's men begin the weekend's action perched just two points above the relegation zone, having lifted themselves out of trouble with a crucial Midlands derby victory over Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

Country

TV channel / live stream

United Kingdom (UK)

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO

United States (U.S.)

Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, USA Network

Australia

Optus Sport

Canada

Fubo

Germany

Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

India

Star Sports Select 1, JioHotstar

Republic of Ireland

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO

Spain

Movistar+, DAZN

Italy

SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Netherlands

Viaplay

South Africa

SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Wolves kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 6:00 am PT/9:00 am ET/2:00 pm GMT on Sunday, February 16, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Probable lineups

LiverpoolHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestWOL
1
A. Becker
4
V. van Dijk
26
A. Robertson
5
I. Konate
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
7
L. Diaz
38
R. Gravenberch
11
M. Salah
8
D. Szoboszlai
10
A. Mac Allister
9
D. Nunez
1
J. Sa
2
M. Doherty
12
E. Agbadou
24
T. Gomes
22
N. Semedo
8
J. Gomes
3
R. Ait Nouri
7
Andre
10
M. Cunha
29
G. Guedes
21
P. Sarabia

3-4-3

WOLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Arne Slot

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vitor Pereira

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Liverpool team news

Curtis Jones saw red in the aftermath of the midweek derby, ruling him out of Liverpool's clash this weekend due to suspension. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo has been labeled as "touch and go" by Arne Slot, casting doubt over his availability. The Reds will also be without Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton, both of whom remain sidelined.

Wolves team news

On the visitors’ side, Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen returned to light training on grass ahead of last weekend’s FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers, but he ultimately played no part in that fixture. Boubacar Traore has rejoined training following a bout of illness, yet his involvement this weekend remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Hwang Hee-chan is another concern after sustaining a hamstring issue last week.

Form

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

WOL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

LIV

Last 5 matches

WOL

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

