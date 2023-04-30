WATCH: World Cup winner Julian Alvarez finds top corner with stunning 25-yard strike for Man City at Fulham

Julian Alvarez refuses to operate in Erling Haaland’s shadow at Manchester City, with the Argentine scoring a 25-yard stunner away at Fulham.

Haaland opened the scoring at Craven Cottage

South American then got in the on the act

Gave Leno no chance with effort from distance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international, who helped his country to World Cup glory at Qatar 2022, has continued to catch the eye when called upon by Pep Guardiola this season. Alvarez saw Haaland open the scoring at Craven Cottage from the penalty spot – his 34th Premier League goal of the campaign – after winning said spot-kick, before then getting in on the act himself in the 36th minute as he curled a spectacular strike into the top corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez has been a lively presence for City throughout the 2022-23 campaign, with his strike against Fulham – which gave Cottagers keeper Bernd Leno no chance – taking him to 15 goals for the season.

WHAT NEXT? City have tended to use Haaland as a lone frontman this term, with Alvarez having to make do with an impact role, but he has shown that he can work in tandem with a prolific Norwegian striker as Guardiola’s side continue to chase down a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble.