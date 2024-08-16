How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will get their Premier League 2024-25 campaign underway with a game against Ipswich at Portman Road on Saturday.

The Reds will be eager to take home three points from the first game in the new era under new boss Arne Slot. The team, which fell to third behind champions Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal last season, will be hoping they can be involved in the fight for the title.

Ipswich gained automatic promotion after they finished second behind Leicester City in the Championship, with just one point separating the two teams. They will be hoping to create headlines in the season opener, especially in front of the home crowd.

Ipswich vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 am ET Venue: Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm BST (UK) and 7.30 am ET (US).

How to watch Ipswich vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Ipswich and Liverpool will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and discovery+.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and UNIVERSO.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

Ipswich's medical team is working to get several players back to full fitness. The injury list includes Harry Clarke, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead. Janoi Donacien's contract has expired but he is still training with the club as he recovers from an injury.

Cameron Humphreys remains a significant doubt due as well to a knock.

Ipswich predicted XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Greaves; Johnson, Luongo, Morsy, Davis; Hutchinson, Delap, Harness.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Muric, Slicker, Walton Defenders: Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Morsy, Burns, Phillips, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo. Forwards: Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Liverpool team news

The Reds are set to begin their 2024-25 campaign at Portman Road against the newly promoted side with the head coach having the luxury of a fully fit squad at his disposal.

There are transfer rumours involving several players in the squad but the new boss has confirmed that he has no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their season opener.

Mohamed Salah is into his final year of contract and amid speculations surrounding his future, he will be hoping to start firing from the first game itself.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Pitaluga, Jaros Defenders: Robertson, Tsimikas, Phillips, Chambers, Beck, Van den Berg, Quansah, Konate Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Bradley, Stephenson, Davies, Nyoni, Gravenberch Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Gordon, Doak, Nallo, Koumas, Blair

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/02 Liverpool 5 - 0 Ipswich Town Premier League 09/02/02 Ipswich Town 0 - 6 Liverpool Premier League 10/04/01 Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Liverpool Premier League 10/12/00 Liverpool 0 - 1 Ipswich Town Premier League 14/01/95 Liverpool 0 - 1 Ipswich Town Premier League

