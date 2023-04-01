WATCH: Erling Haaland's WILD celebration as he pushes & grabs man in his box after Julian Alvarez's goal against Liverpool

An ecstatic Erling Haaland celebrated in a wild manner in his box after Julian Alvarez netted the equaliser for Manchester City against Liverpool.

Haaland goes mad celebrating equaliser

Had looked glum after missing out on place in squad

Watching game from inside box at the Etihad

WHAT HAPPENED? An elated Erling Haaland was seen pushing and then hugging a man in his box at the Etihad Stadium as he wildly celebrated Julian Alvarez's equalising goal against Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian striker had to sit out the game after being deemed not fit enough to make the matchday squad. The Manchester City star understandably looked down in the dumps sitting inside the box in the early stages, with Liverpool having opened the scoring courtesy Mohamed Salah's strike in the 17th minute. But Haaland's mood completely changed as soon as Alvarez netted the equaliser from Jack Grealish's assist in the 27th minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND: While he missed the crucial clash against the Reds, Haaland is expected to be fit enough to return to the line-up against Southampton on April 8.