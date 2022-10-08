WATCH: 'Do I burn it now?' - De Bruyne's brutal response after being gifted Man Utd shirt

- Man City humiliate Utd in derby
- De Bruyne handed Man Utd shirt
- Gives savage response
WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder appeared on Belgian podcast Mid Mid and was handed a Manchester City shirt featuring his name and number on the back. The host of the podcast joked "it’s a dream" which brought a laugh from De Bruyne and then a cutting response: "Do I burn it now? Most dreams aren’t real."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne's comments come just days after the Belgian helped humiliate local rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League. The midfielder picked up two assists in the derby demolition at the Etihad Stadium.
WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The Belgian and Man City face a busy week with games against Southampton and FC Copenhagen before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool next Sunday.