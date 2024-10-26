How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Aiming for their second London derby victory in just two weeks, a rejuvenated Tottenham Hotspur will face struggling Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in Sunday’s Premier League matchup.

After a sluggish beginning to the season, Tottenham has shown significant improvement recently. With three victories in their last four league matches, they have climbed to seventh place, now just three points shy of the top four. This positive trend has carried over into their European campaign, where they have triumphed in all three of their matches thus far. Their only defeat in the last eight matches across all competitions came at Brighton, where they let a 2-0 advantage slip away.

On the flip side, Crystal Palace has struggled in their last five outings, managing only one win, one draw, and three losses. It has been a challenging period for the team as they continue to grapple with a slow start to the season. Their recent stretch began with EFL Cup action, where they progressed with a 2-1 victory against Championship side QPR.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are dealing with a host of fitness issues, with Chadi Riad (knee), Chris Richards (thigh), and Matheus Franca (groin) all sidelined, and it looks like the matchup against Spurs will come too soon for Cheick Doucoure, who is recovering from a toe injury.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner will at least return to the squad after being unable to participate against his parent club, Forest. However, the USA international is expected to remain on the bench, with Dean Henderson being the undisputed first-choice at the moment.

Eddie Nketiah will be looking to break a long scoring drought. The Palace number nine has yet to find the net in the Premier League in 2024.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Lacroix, Chalobah, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Kamada, Nketiah, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Turner, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Mitchell, Holding, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Richards, Chalobah, Riad Midfielders: Lerma, Eze, Franca, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton, Doucoure Forwards: Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta

Tottenham team news

On the other hand, Spurs' sharpness against AZ was affected by the absence of captain Son Heung-min, who was rested during the midweek match due to feeling "a bit sore" following the victory over West Ham, just after he had returned from a prior hamstring injury.

Manager Postecoglou has now indicated that the 32-year-old will not be available for Sunday’s match either, setting up a three-way contest for the left-wing position among Timo Werner and two young talents, Mikey Moore and Wilson Odobert.

Son joins Djed Spence (groin) as the only players missing for the visitors, and significant changes are expected; James Maddison and Destiny Udogie are the only starters from midweek likely to retain their spots in the lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Odobert

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Reguilon, Dragusin, Udogie, Romero, Porro, Spence, Davies, Phillips, Van de Ven Midfielders: Bissouma, Maddison, Gray, Bergvall, Lo Celso, Sarr, Devine Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Solanke, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solomon, Odobert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 02/03/24 Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 28/10/23 Crystal Palace 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 06/05/23 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 05/01/23 Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 26/12/21 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Crystal Palace Premier League

