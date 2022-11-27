News Matches
Costa Rica

WATCH: Who saw that coming?! Costa Rica recover from Spain mauling to earn 1-0 win over Japan with first shot on target at World Cup

James Hunsley
1:00 PM WAT 27/11/2022
Ricardo Fuller Costa Rica 2022
Costa Rica scored their first World Cup goal with only their first shot on target of the tournament, securing a shock win over Japan on Sunday.
  • Fuller opened scoring against Japan
  • Was Costa Rica's first on target all tournament
  • Result turned Group E on its head

WHAT HAPPENED? Keysher Fuller's curling strike put his side ahead after nearly 170 minutes of tournament football without an effort on target. The shot snuck in after an error from goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda - who was man of the match in Japan's historic victory over Germany - with Fuller's strike enough to secure Costa Rica all three points.

More to follow...

