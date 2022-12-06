WATCH: Brazil star Richarlison teaches Ronaldo his trademark pigeon dance after star World Cup display vs South Korea
- Richarlison does pigeon dance to celebrate goals
- Attacker danced with coach Tite against South Korea
- Tottenham player showed Ronaldo how it's done
WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham attacker was on target as Brazil beat South Korea to book a place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. The Selecao stars danced on the field after scoring their goals in the 4-1 success and Richarlison later showed former star Ronaldo how to do his favourite move.
De R9 a R9 🤜🤛— Copa do Mundo FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 5, 2022
Quando o aprendiz ensina o mestre....@Ronaldo | @richarlison97 | @RonaldoTV09 pic.twitter.com/2wHIlQwxWG
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo is not the only Brazil figure Richarlison has taught to do the dance. After his goal against South Korea, he ran to the sidelines to do the dance with coach Tite.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Richarlison will hope he can improve on his goal record in the World Cup when his side take on Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday.
