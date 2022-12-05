WATCH: Joga bonito! Juggling Richarlison converts sublime Brazil team goal as Selecao maul South Korea - and he celebrates with Tite!

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazil pulled away from South Korea with a sublime team goal which started and ended with Richarlison. Brazil's No.9 flicked the ball twice with his head before beating Hwang In-beom, linking up with Marquinhos and finally Thiago Silva, who threaded a delightful ball back to the Tottenham forward who finished coolly beyong Kim Seung-gyu. Cue the dance moves from the Brazil bench and manager Tite.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison's strike against South Korea was his third of the tournament in Qatar, as the Canarinha all but booked their place in the quarter-finals before the half-time whistle in Doha. Three became four after Paqueta volleyed home Vinicius Jr's cross from the left, as Tite's decision to rest his players in their final group match against Cameroon appeared to pay off with a devastating first-half showing against a debilitated South Korea.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Victory for Tite's side against South Korea will see them face 2018 finalists Croatia in the quarter-finals, after they scraped past Japan on penalties in Monday's earlier last-16 matchup.